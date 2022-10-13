Northern Field Troop Weekly Report Sept 25 to Oct 1

On Sept. 27, 2022, Sgt. Bustard summonsed Michael Michaud 33 YOA of Greenbush for OAS as the result of a traffic stop in Bangor.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Sgt. Bustard summonsed Megan Cookson (35) of Levant for Operating After Suspension as the result of a traffic stop in Kenduskeag.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop on I95 in Bangor on a black pickup truck for traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Steven Beardsley, 22 YOA of Millinocket. Beardsley was issued a summons for criminal speed.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Cpl. Dube received a report of a theft of a push lawnmower in Enfield. An Enfield man called to report that he had arrived home and a mower that he had placed in his yard for sale was gone. The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 207-973-3700 x 9.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Tr. Peterson stopped a truck in Mattawamkeag for not having a license plate. The operator, Anthony Hannah (41), had a suspended license out of Connecticut. Tr. Peterson charged Hannah with Operating without a Driver’s License.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Tr. Bragan received a report from Versant Power of a Justin Masters stealing power from their meter. Tr. Bragan was advised that Justin’s power was shut off and he broke the lock to the meter and reestablished power which he was not paying for. Tr. Bragan located Justin in the Penobscot County Jail where he conducted an interview. Justin admitted to breaking into the meter and reconnecting the power. Justin was charged with criminal mischief and theft of services.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Tr. Gould and Tr. Ramp attended a K9 seminar at the new prison facility in Windham, hosted by the Maine Department of Corrections. K9 handlers from several PD’s, Sheriffs Offices’, as well as handlers from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire attended.

On Sept. 27, 2022, At approximately 0700 hours, Tr. Plaisted was called out for the report of a family fight at a residence in Corinth. As a result of the investigation John Swan, 50, was arrested for DV Assault and transported to PCJ in Bangor where no bail was awarded.

On Sept. 25, 2022, at approximately 2159 hours, after an investigation, Tpr. Pina arrested Joshua Qualls, 36, of Howland, for domestic violence assault.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Tr. Olmstead stopped Hailey Calder, 19 of Lincolnville, for 98MPH in a 60MPH zone on I-95 in Bangor. Hailey was summonsed for Criminal Speed.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Tr. Olmstead stopped a vehicle operated by Kyle Manzo, 25 of Bangor, for 101 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-95 in Carmel. Kyle’s Maine driver’s license was suspended. Kyle was summonsed for Criminal Speed and OAS.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Tr. Steven Mahon responded to a report of a burglary in Hancock where a residence was broken into and vandalized. Tr. Josh Lander and Tr. Dave Yankowsky assisted with the investigation. Evidence was collected and investigation continues.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Sgt. Jeffrey Ingemi summonsed Zachary Beal, 19 of Milbridge, for possession of alcohol by a minor after a traffic stop in Steuben.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor assisted Hancock SO by responding to an assault complaint in Lamoine Conflicting information was received by both parties and the case will go to the DA for review.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Tr. Einar Mattson responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 3, Trenton. Brenda Richardson (68) Bar Harbor was arrested for OUI alcohol.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Tr. Rose investigated a PI crash on Route 1 in Topsfield. Merle Foster (63) of Linneus was driving south on Route 1. Due to heavy fog, he went off the roadway right and got sucked into the ditch. The fully loaded semi-truck and trailer went airborne over a driveway and struck a telephone pole before coming to a stop. Merle suffered minor injuries from the crash. He was transported to the hospital by the Princeton Fire Department. The roadway was partially shut down until MDOT could assist with cleaning up the debris from the crash. Leonard’s Heavy Rescue responded and removed the truck from the ditch.