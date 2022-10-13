Long Read Sequencing Market to Receive USD 2514.06 million and will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.9% by 2022 to 2029
The winning Long Read Sequencing Market report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of key players in the Long Read Sequencing industry. The Long Read Sequencing market underlines the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market are mentioned in the report with respect to their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. The consistent Long Read Sequencing market research report also explains an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and their business strategies with the help of SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This market report offers an actionable market insight with which sustainable and profitable business strategies can be built. The world class Long Read Sequencing market analysis report has been prepared by conducting market research in a systematic manner.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the long read sequencing market which was USD 515.64 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2514.06 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Global Long Read Sequencing Market: Vendor Insights
Illumina, Inc. (U.S), MicrobesNG (U.S), Roche Sequencing (U.S), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PacBio (U.S), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K), Quantapore, Inc.(U.S), FG Technologies (Switzerland), BaseClearB.V (Netherlands), INSTITUTE OF INTEGRATIVE CELL BIOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY (France), The Garvan Institute (Australia), France Génomique (France), Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan), Genexa AG (Switzerland)
Global Long Read Sequencing Market: Segmentation and Forecast
By Technology (Single- Molecule Real- Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long Read Sequencing and Others)
By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services)
By Application (Whole Genome Sequencing, Epigenetics, RNA Sequencing, Complex Population, Targeted Sequencing and Others)
By Workflow (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing and Data Analysis)
By End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharma & Biotech Entities and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)
Long Read Sequencing Market: Overview
The growing awareness for the long read sequencing is also cumulative market value as the process of sequencing has proved to be of elevated importance in modified medicines. Presently many research studies are taking place which is predictable to create a modest lead for producers to mature new and advanced elongated read sequencing and expected to provide numerous other opportunities in the long read sequencing market.
Long read sequencing, often known as third generation sequencing, is a technique for analysing large amounts of data. This is a technology in which DNA particles are sequenced right in real time and since of this straight sequencing, the long reads are produced. These sequencing reactions are approved out without the use of PCR amplification often. Long read sequencing majorly includes two techniques: single molecule real time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing.
Long Read Sequencing Market Dynamics
Drivers
New product launches to flourish the market
The major players are innovating new technologies to summit the mandate posed by the market which helps the market gain greatest revenue in the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Longas, which is amongst the developer of the next generation sequencing announced that it had launched Morphoseq.
Surge in incidences of genetic disorders
The mounting in the number of entities facing genetic disorders would help in the growth of the market in the coming years. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, sickel cell disease affects about 100,000 people in the United States. The progress in the patients would draw the attention of common of the key companies to bring up keys and hence, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the near upcoming.
Rising utilization of sequence analysis methodologies
The increasing acceptance of modern approaches for medical diagnostics, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. The escalating demand for LRS technology can also be attributed to its portability and real-time speed. It is also used to produce an accurate reference map of the centromere of the chromosomes. Apart from this, various biotech companies are developing innovative technologies that combine a new library prep method and genome analysis tools. In line with this, several studies indicate that LRS technology plays a crucial role in discovering novel pathogenic mutations in human diseases with unknown genetic causes. This presents numerous opportunities to researchers for using the technology in whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and enabling advancements in medical genetics. Furthermore, the rising utilization of sequence analysis methodologies in medical institutes for academic purposes, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to drive the market growth further.
Long Read Sequencing Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, the global Long Read Sequencing is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America preserves its leadership primarily due to a significantly high usage of pharmaceutical preparations as compared to Europe, APEJ and Rest of the World.
Long Read Sequencing Market report sorts out the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application while analyzing the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. For an enhanced user experience of this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The credible Long Read Sequencing report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and Long Read Sequencing market application.
Benefits of the Global Long Read Sequencing Market:
Analysis of the changing competitive dynamics of the industry and understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Long Read Sequencing Market.
Futuristic outlook on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market
An in-depth 8-year forecast along with predictions of market growth
Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding
Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market
Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry
In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies
Important market insights covered in Long Read Sequencing report:
In Long Read Sequencing report, the market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models.
Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major factors in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market report.
Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to industry experts.
For research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions are taken into account.
An influential Long Read Sequencing market report delivers key data about the product portfolios, product values, company profiles, shares, and contact data for the company. This promotional market research document on the worldwide market also represents all the regions as well as countries across the globe, which showcase a regional manufacturing status, such as volume, market size, value and price details. The market analysis and insights included in the top notch Long Read Sequencing market survey report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry.
