Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is Expected to Grow at USD 7.11 billion by 2029 and at CAGR of 15.7%
DBMR analyses that the veterinary reference laboratory market is expected to reach the value of USD 7.11 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 15.7%.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBMR released a report titled “Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market” which delivers detailed overview of the Veterinary Reference Laboratory market in terms of market segmentation by type, route of administration, end-user, and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market. To get achievement in this competitive market place, businesses consider taking up innovative solutions and market research report is one of them. All the data and information included in the high ranking Veterinary Reference Laboratory market document is extracted from incredibly reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. Besides, Veterinary Reference Laboratory market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints extracted from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2020, base year 2021, and forecast period of 2022-2029.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the veterinary reference laboratory market is expected to reach the value of USD 7.11 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The rising number of pet adoptions will aid in the expansion of the veterinary reference laboratory market.
Key Segmentation:
By Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry)
By Application (Clinical Pathology, Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Productivity Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology, Others)
By Type of Animal (Companion Animals, Food-Producing Animals)
By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics)
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market are:
Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Quidel Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland, Instrumentation Laboratory (a Werfen Company) (US), Nova Biomedical (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France)
Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Segments by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Overview
Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted veterinary diagnosticians' adaptability and response to an emerging infectious disease, as well as their role in maintaining animal health and protecting human public health. Furthermore, according to the University of Glasgow, COVID-19 has been reported in domestic cats, dogs, and non-domestic cats during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The veterinary reference laboratory focuses on high-quality animal health diagnostic testing and global services. These laboratories can achieve better quality conditions more frequently than in-clinic reference laboratories. The reference laboratory provides testing services in the fields of haematology, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, endocrinology, microbiology, parasitology, serology, cytopathology, and histopathology.
Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the pet adoption as well rising pet food products
Increased pet adoption, rising animal healthcare costs, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and rising demand for pet insurance. Nonetheless, the increasing number of veterinary physicians and their rising revenue levels in advanced countries, as well as increased awareness of zoonotic infections, are expected to drive growth in the veterinary reference laboratory market during the forecast period
The increase in veterinary physicians and rising revenue level in advanced countries
Nonetheless, the increasing number of veterinary physicians and their rising revenue levels in advanced countries, as well as increased awareness of zoonotic infections, are expected to drive growth in the veterinary reference laboratory market during the forecast period
Regulatory Compliance
Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the veterinary reference laboratory market.
Highlights of the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Veterinary Reference Laboratory market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Veterinary Reference Laboratory market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share are displayed in the top notch Veterinary Reference Laboratory market document. This wide-ranging market report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any niche. By understanding the minds of target markets, attitudes, feelings, beliefs and value systems, this market research report has been produced. With this, businesses can visualize the landscape about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The winning Veterinary Reference Laboratory market report contains a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the Veterinary Reference Laboratory industry.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players dominating the Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Veterinary Reference Laboratory in this industry vertical?
