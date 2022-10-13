Europe Healthcare Logistics Market is Expected to Grow at USD 48,377.14 Million by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare logistics market is expected to reach the value of USD 48,377.14 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. “Non-Cold Chain" accounts for the largest technology segment in the healthcare logistics market non-cold chain high benefits offered by third party logistics. The healthcare logistics market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Market Outline: -
Healthcare comprises maintenance or improvement of wellness through the conclusion, anticipation, therapy, recuperation, or fix of infection, disease, injury, and different physical and mental impedances in individuals. Healthcare help is addressed with the aid of using fitness experts in allied health fields. Dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, audiology, medicine, optometry, midwifery, psychology, occupational and bodily therapy, and different health professions are all additives to healthcare.
Logistics refers to the general procedure of managing how resources are acquired, stored, and transported to their final destination. It contains figuring out potential distributors and providers and dealing with their effectiveness and accessibility. Hence, healthcare logistics is the logistics of medical and surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, clinical gadgets and equipment, and different products demanded to assist doctors, nurses, and different healthcare specialists.
Some of the major players operating in the Europe Healthcare Logistics market are
DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, ADAllen Pharma., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Entero Healthcare, CRYOPDP, SF Express, Alloga, among others.
Healthcare Logistics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The healthcare logistics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, components, temperature type, logistics, logistics type and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Rest of Europe in Europe.
The U.K. dominates the Europe healthcare logistics market, this is attributable to the high benefits offered by third party logistics. In addition, platform for consumers to freely purchase healthcare products and use them according to their requirements in Germany. The demand in this region is projected to be driven by the third party logistics offer wide range of benefits as it helps the business owners to focus more on the other aspects of business such as product development, marketing and sales.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
