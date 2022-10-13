Mobile RPG Eroica, New Story Chapter 5 Update

Eroica

Eroica has new update and new in-game events.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc., the publisher and mobile game developer, has announced a new update and new in-game events for Eroica.

In the latest update, Eroica is adding a new chapter number 5. This new chapter unfolds as a war story, which offers tension and an interesting plot. With the opening of Chapter 5, a new Sub-Quest has been added.

Also included are Azoth Tower and Brilliant Tome Chapter 5, as well as Tier 6 equipment. Tier 6 equipment can be obtained through the Dimensional Rift.

During the summon period, you can summon the new 3-star Pick-Up hero Tiris. There will also be a new voice for Airi.

In addition, there will be changes to some products in the Mileage shop. We have improved the experience of giving user feedback and will continue to work on fixing bugs.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over forty unique characters. As players board the train to Isekai (a different world), an exhilarating story unfolds.

Players will find field adventure puzzles, episode content that unravels deep stories, unique content with an emphasis on strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

Eroica is now available as a free download from the App Store or Google Play.

https://youtu.be/3jtL1_JkjOo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eroicaglobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/8TYjRuegB4

