Openforce’s CEO recognized as one of Phoenix's top 100 CEOs
Industry leader Wendy Greenland acknowledged for demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion
Wendy is instrumental in driving new product development and operational effectiveness while preserving a collaborative culture. Under her leadership, the company has experienced unprecedented growth.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, today announced Wendy Greenland, the first female CEO of Openforce, was named a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 award-winner. Greenland was honored along with fellow Titans on September 29 at the annual awards ceremony in Phoenix and will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book.
— Steve Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce
The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top CEOs and C-level executives as the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industries using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 CEOs and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion in annual revenues.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Openforce was founded in 2001 and is driven by its mission to connect independent contractors and the companies that engage them through the most innovative technology ecosystem for contingent workforces. Bringing over 30 years of experience and leadership to the company, Greenland is focused on developing and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, providing outstanding client service, and driving profitable revenue growth.
Steven Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce and a general partner at Riverside Partners, spoke about Greenland’s unmatched passion and knowledge for Openforce’s business. “Wendy is a well-respected leader at Openforce as well as a recognized leader in the industry. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Alliance of Technology and Women (ATW), is an active member of the Women In Trucking Association, and sits on the Board of Directors with the National Home Delivery Association. As Openforce’s CEO, Wendy has been instrumental in driving new product development and operational effectiveness while preserving the company’s collaborative culture. Under her leadership, the company experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years with no sign of slowing down. We are excited for Wendy to receive the Titan 100 award. It is well deserved.”
To be considered for the Titan 100, nominees must hold a C-level position with a business founded before 2019 and demonstrate specific, tangible contributions to the growth of their companies through high-level leadership and influence in their field.
To see a list of all honorees of this year’s Titan 100, visit www.titan100.biz/2022-phoenix-titan100.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leading software and payment solutions platform that reduces operating costs and mitigates compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their businesses. Our cloud-based applications allow companies to achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEO's unique need as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
