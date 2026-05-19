Openforce Wins 2026 NHDA Pinnacle Award, Marking 25 Years of Excellence in Independent Contractor Infrastructure

The recognition celebrates 25 years of protecting independent contractors and the final-mile delivery companies that rely on them.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ — May 19, 2026 -- Openforce, the leading independent contractor (IC) management platform for companies that utilize 1099 workforces, has been named the 2026 Pinnacle Award Winner for Industry Impact by the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA). The award recognizes 25 years of operational innovation at the intersection of contract compliance, insurance, and payments, the infrastructure that determine whether an IC-based last mile delivery businesses grow or collapse under regulatory and financial pressure.Built for This Industry. Proven Over 25 Years.Over 25+ years, Openforce has served millions of platform users, processed billions in annual IC payments, and collected millions in IC insurance premiums to secure coverage for ICs. That track record matters in an environment where a single audit can trigger large multi-state penalties and existential legal exposure."This recognition from NHDA is meaningful because of what it represents, 25 years of showing up for independent contractors and the companies that depend on them," said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "We made a bet early that this workforce deserved real infrastructure: real compliance protection, real insurance access, real payment systems built for how they actually work. That bet is still paying off. And this summer, we're making another one, a transformation that will set a new standard for independent contractor management. We can't wait to show the industry what’s next. Stay tuned."The Infrastructure Powering the Final-Mile EconomyAs IC-based delivery models have scaled dramatically, driven by surging consumer demand and increasingly complex regulatory environments, the operational and legal stakes have risen with them. The need for purpose-built infrastructure is no longer a competitive advantage. It is essential.Openforce has spent 25 years answering that need. Its platform manages the full IC lifecycle: onboarding, compliance, insurance, payments, and retention. Through its affiliated insurance agency, ICM Insurance Services (ICMIS), Openforce embeds usage-based, pay-as-you-go insurance programs directly into 1099 onboarding workflows and settlement deductions to ensure strong protection is in place."For 25 years, Openforce has been the infrastructure helping keep independent contractor business engines running," said Bill Lecos, Executive Director of NHDA. "They haven't just built software. They've built the compliance backbone, the insurance architecture, and the payment infrastructure that allows an entire segment of logistics to operate at scale and survive scrutiny."The award comes at a defining moment for the sector. State-by-state classification requirements, rising audit activity, and the growing complexity of independent contractor engagement models have made structured IC ecosystems backed by integrated technology a non-negotiable for companies that want to remain compliant, competitive, and built to last.About the Award PresentationThe Pinnacle Award will be presented at the NHDA Annual Forum , taking place July 19–22, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, bringing together more than 200 home delivery professionals for focused discussion on the trends and challenges shaping the future of final-mile operations.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, with Openforce technology, users can access customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at www.oforce.com About the National Home Delivery AssociationThe National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is the leading organization for companies providing or facilitating the final-mile delivery and set-up of bulky goods, such as furniture, appliances, electronics, and exercise equipment. The association focuses on:- creating new professional development & training opportunities- advocacy on behalf of the industry- providing industry-specific information resources and researchAs the “thought leadership” convener for our logistics segment, the NHDA live events provide the latest information on the operational challenges facing the sector and outstanding face-to-face networking opportunities. NHDA programs include the monthly digital newsletter, bi-weekly membership calls featuring topical presentations, virtual webinars, and access to the Member Resources section on the web site.

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