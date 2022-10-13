NEW SPYGLASS WHITE PAPER REVEALS TOP INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE MANAGEMENT TRENDS
The company’s technology expense insights index offers key analytics and best practices to help companies control increasing tech and telecom costs.CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, the industry-leading provider of technology expense management (TEM) solutions, has released a new white paper that analyzes technology and telecom cost-savings opportunities for various industries: City and county government, education, financial services, healthcare, and nonprofits. Titled “State of Technology Service Expenses: Where Your Industry Stands,” the white paper presents findings from the SpyGlass technology service expense database. Unlike any other, the technology expense insights index offers industry-best practices to empower the technology services budget. The report breaks down industry benchmarks for annual expense data, recommendations, and best practices compiled from over 13,000 SpyGlass clients.
The white paper can be found and downloaded here: DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER
Here are a few key takeaways:
• Remote work device management: The pandemic forever changed how employees work. Mobile WiFi hotspots and tablets were purchased by organizations in large quantities to provide employees with work-from-home service. As employees make their way back into the office, SpyGlass assists with device management and costs related to hybrid remote work.
• Data networks: Industry benchmarking detects configuration anomalies in telecommunications data supporting not only savings but optimal plans for the security of users, devices, and personal information. In addition, industry analytics support the issues of connecting locations and shared data paramount across many industries, including finance, healthcare, and education.
• Cloud services: Many industries rely on heavy amounts of data storage for cloud-based services. SpyGlass pricing benchmarks, along with other industry case studies, provide guidance into the what and why of the cloud market for optimal service savings.
“While tech costs vary with activity, the number of licenses, and volume, they are rarely questioned…if ever,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Through tools such as this white paper and our industry-specific case studies, we aim to provide businesses with the clarity they need to understand where their tech dollars are going – and ways they can cut down costs and save.”
“With countless businesses undergoing digital transformation efforts, it’s critical to forecast costs and future needs,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “We hope this white paper helps executives benchmark against their peers while providing them with useful cost-savings strategies they can implement as soon as today.”
ABOUT SPYGLASS
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare™ managed service to review their technology service billing. Via a proprietary, industry-leading SnapShot Audit process, SpyGlass helps optimize the technology cost center resulting in bottom-line profit acceleration.
