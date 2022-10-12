Jams World 2022 'Akala (Pink) Collection benefitting Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center
Jams World, the multi-generational, Hawaii clothing company, has partnered with Pali Momi Medical Center to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth year 20% of the proceeds from their 'Akala (Pink) Collection will benefit the Dr. James T. Kakuda Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. It is the first integrated center of its kind serving Central and West Oahu and the only center in the area nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Designed with the patient's experience in mind, the center offers physician consultations, infusion therapy, cancer navigation services and more. Radiation oncology is also offered through a collaboration with the Cancer Center of Hawaii.
The 2022 'Akala (Pink) Collection features several women's apparel styles, a men's retro shirt, kids' apparel, and various accessories in the limited-edition Jams World "Capri", an original hand-painted piece of art.
"The colorful shades of pink, blue, orange, and green, in the various leaves of this piece of art represent the various types of cancer. These past five years we have had the privilege to partner with Pali Momi Medical Center, which is a part of Hawai‘i Pacific Health, in supporting patients and their families in their battle with cancer." said Heather Rochlen, Jams World Vice President. " Our 'Akala (Pink) Collection is part of our Shop for a Cause, Year-round Charities. We truly belief the battle against cancer is year-round. Raise cancer awareness and show support for those fighting cancer when you shop our 'Akala (Pink) Collection."
“Pali Momi Medical Center is honored to have the support of Jams World,” said Gloria Brooks, Chief Operating Officer at Pali Momi Medical Center. “The 'Akala (Pink) Collection is a vibrant reflection of our collective fight against breast cancer. We remain humbled by Jams World’s commitment to make a difference in cancer care through its generous contributions. Our patients and their families directly benefit from these donations for treatment and technology.”
The company's 2022 'Akala (Pink) collection is available at their Surf Line Hawaii International Marketplace location and their Jams World Kings' shops, Keauhou Shopping Center and the Shops' at Mauna Lanis location. It is also available online at https://www.jamsworld.com/collections/akala-pink-collection
About Jams World
The Jams World of today celebrates over 55 years of color, freedom, difference & love. Founder, Dave and Keanuenue Rochlen , opened a surfboard shop called Surf Line Hawaii on Kona Street in 1964. The company collects art from around the world, and each of their garments is a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long lasting, stay true color on our exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. The fabric keeps you cool and just feels good. Their limited-edition collections are cut and sewn in their Honolulu, Hawaii factory. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist. Jams World has remained a Hawaii based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality, and style which can be seen in each piece created. The company operates five retail stores located on Oahu and on the Big Island of Hawaii. Jams World products can also be found among authorized dealers throughout the United States and online at www.jamsworld.com.
About Pali Momi Medical Center
With 118 beds and more than 500 physicians on its medical staff, Pali Momi Medical Center offers a full range of services for the communities of Central and West O‘ahu. The hospital has delivered many medical firsts for the community, including Central and West Oahu's only interventional cardiac catheterization units to detect and treat heart disease and the largest comprehensive center for cancer care. It is designated as a Level III Trauma Center as well as a Primary Stroke Center, which recognizes its high-quality care for stroke patients. Pali Momi also has a fully integrated minimally invasive surgical suite, emergency services, a comprehensive women’s center, CT scan and MRI services, and the state’s first retina center. The hospital is an affiliate of Hawai‘i Pacific Health, one of the state’s largest health care systems and a not-for-profit health care organization with over 70 locations statewide including medical centers, clinics, physicians and other caregivers working together to create a healthier Hawai‘i. In addition to Pali Momi, Hawai‘i Pacific Health includes Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center. Learn more at PaliMomi.org
