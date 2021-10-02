New! Jams World 'Akala Pink Collection Benefiting Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center
To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month Jams World, the multi-generational, Hawaii clothing company, has released their 'Akala Pink Collection.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness by shopping (and wearing) Jams World 'Akala Pink Collection.
Jams World has partnered with Pali Momi Medical Center to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the fourth year, with a limited edition 'Akala Pink Collection. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. It is the first integrated center of its kind serving Central and West Oahu and the only program in the area nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Designed with the patient experience in mind, the center offers physician consultations, infusion therapy, cancer navigation services and more, including radiation oncology through a collaboration with the Cancer Center of Hawaii.
The 2021 'Akala Pink Collection features four new ladies apparel styles, a men's retro shirt, little girls dress, face mask extenders and scrunchies in limited edition Jams World "Wind Palm", an original hand-painted piece of art. The various shades of pink painted with each stroke of the brush as the artist depicts the wind blowing through palm leaves are breathtaking and beautiful. The company carries the 'Akala Pink Collection year round and plans to add socks, towels and other accessory items this Fall just in time for the Holiday Season.
The company's 2021 'Akala Pink collection is available at Jams World Ala Moana Center, Keauhou Shopping Center, Shops at Mauna Lani, Kings' Shops, and their Surf Line Hawaii store at the International Market Place in Waikiki. The Jams World 'Akala Pink Collection is also available online at www.jamsworld.com.
