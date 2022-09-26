New! Jams World 2022 Bay Leaf Collection to benefit Make A Wish Hawaii Chapter
Bay Leaf Collection benefiting Make A Wish Hawaii Chapter
Bay Leaf Men's Retro Shirt
Jams World, the multi-generational, Hawaii clothing company, has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Hawaii to produce The Bay Leaf Collection.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20% of the proceeds will benefit the local organization, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This collection features women's styles, men's retro shirts, kids' apparel, swimsuits, and accessories.
"The Bay Leaf is known to have medicinal properties, and wishes are just good medicine. When viewing our artwork for this season, the Bay Leaf artwork felt like the perfect fit for our Make-A-Wish Collection," said Heather Rochlen, Jams World Vice President. "Over the years, the Hawaii chapter has granted thousands of wishes and impacted the lives of local keiki in such a positive way. For the past five years, we have had the privilege of supporting the Make-A-Wish Hawaii chapter in all it does, especially during these times."
“We are so grateful for Jams World’s continued support for our mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” says Trini Kaopuiki Clark, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hawaii. “Jams World has donated more than $40,000 to Make-A-Wish Hawaii through its Shop for a Cause program and has a longstanding commitment to our organization and the children we serve.”
The Bay Leaf Collection is available online at www.jamsworld.com
You can also shop this collection in-store at the following Jams World & Surf Line Hawaii locations: Jams World Keauhou Center, Shops at Mauna Lani, Kings' Shops, Ala Moana Center, and Surf Line Hawaii at International Marketplace.
For more lifestyle and product images please click on link below or contact Lei Rowan lei@jamsworld.com, Ph: 808-440-0580 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6503accddlvzphk40rsix/h?dl=0&rlkey=kl058u3upbwz17spqhbskpygj
About Jams World
The Jams World of today celebrates over 50 years of color, freedom, difference & love. Founder, Dave Rochlen , grew up surfing the California beaches. In 1962, Dave was transferred to Hawaii for work and "uncomfortable with the government industrial complex" left his job and opened a surfboard shop called Surf Line Hawaii on Kona Street in 1964. The company collects art from around the world, and each of their garments are a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long lasting, stay true color on our exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. The fabric keeps you cool and just feels good. Their limited edition collections are cut and sewn in their Honolulu, Hawaii factory. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist. Jams World has remained a Hawaii based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality, and style which can be seen in
each piece created. The company operates six retail stores located on Oahu and on the Big Island of Hawaii. Jams World products can also be found among authorized dealers throughout the United States and online at www.jamsworld.com.
About Make-A-Wish Hawaii
Make-A-Wish Hawaii (MAWH) creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s medical journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Honolulu, MAWH is considered one of the top charities in the state, with every dollar raised in Hawaii staying in Hawaii to support local wishes. Our organization has been transforming lives, and uniting our Hawaii community in the process, for 40 years. One of the first local chapters established, MAWH continues to be among the busiest in the nation. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 400 volunteers have granted more than 1,500 wishes for local keiki across the state of Hawaii since 1982 and have hosted more than 17,000 others for children around the world for wishes to visit our islands. For more information about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit Hawaii.wish.org.
Lei Rowan
Jams World
+1 808-440-0580
lei@jamsworld.com
