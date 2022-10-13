Lumea Partners with P4 Diagnostix® in First Integrated LIS Digital Pathology Solutions Platform of Its Kind
Lumea announces a strategic partnership with P4 Diagnostix to implement the newly launched Lumea Pathology LIS Upgrade System (Lumea+).LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc, a global leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with P4 Diagnostix to implement the newly launched Lumea Pathology LIS Upgrade System (Lumea+). Lumea+ will automate specific areas of P4’s specimen processing workflow and enable digital image analysis for prostate, breast, and other biopsy case types.
Lumea+ incorporates Lumea’s leading-edge technology and proprietary consumables with any existing LIS. This upgraded system maximizes lab and pathologist efficiencies and improves quality throughout the entire pathology workflow. Lumea’s solution provides a seamless transition from traditional to digital pathology.
P4 Diagnostix is a national network of laboratories servicing urology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and women’s health with offerings in anatomic, clinical, and molecular pathology. The P4 lab network is connected by VitalAxis, one of the industry’s leading lab information systems. P4’s robust IT infrastructure allows them to interface with clients’ offices, surgery centers, and physician-owned laboratories, creating a true end-to-end IT solution.
“Lumea+ is going to revolutionize the way companies adopt and implement digital pathology. We are thrilled to work side by side with P4 and VitalAxis in this initial launch,” says James Thackeray, Lumea’s Chief Commercialization Officer. “We are equally excited to see how this technology improves both their lab workflow experience and ability to read digitally.”
Bruce Bell, P4’s Chief Operations Officer states, “Adding the Lumea+ and digital imaging technology will not only enhance efficiency through our entire lab network but transform our internal workflow. This is a big win for our clients. The automation of certain processes coupled with the speed and accuracy of digital image analysis will result in higher quality and better turnaround time in our labs.”
About Lumea
Lumea is the market leader in the field of integrated digital pathology solutions. Its proprietary platform leverages new technologies to drive significant improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Lumea’s technology results in measurably better quality, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology, please visit lumea.net/lumea-plus/
About P4 Diagnostix®:
P4 Diagnostix® is a network of several nationally recognized testing and diagnostic facilities integrated into one unified lab services organization, offering clients unparalleled access to connectivity, healthcare resources and consultative partnerships. P4 is made up of these industry-leading companies: Theranostix, Long Island Pathology, Platinum Pathology, Metamark Laboratories and P4 Clinical.
P4's progressive integration of diagnostic testing and office workflow is rooted in partnership with VitalAxis, an industry -leader in the delivery of healthcare informatics. For more information, visit p4.vitalaxis.com.
