County Commissioner Gregg Weiss Voted to Help Tax Payers
EINPresswire.com/ -- County Commissioner Gregg Weiss voted to help taxpayers across Palm Beach County. He supported policies to reduce taxes, reduce the cost of broadband and increase the wages for working people.
The economy went from one of its strongest periods in our history to being shut down and re-opening with almost double-digit inflation. These events had a significant impact on our economy, hurting those in our community that can least afford rising prices. Gregg Weiss took action to help reduce the burden on Palm Beach County residents.
"During these difficult economic times, I took action to help working families. I used my business experience to cut taxes while maintaining county services. In addition, I voted to raise the minimum pay for county workers and contractors to a minimum of $15 an hour," said Gregg Weiss.
Gregg used his fiscal skills to keep government costs low and reduce taxes to help our residents for the first time in 15 years. He also supported plans to add hundreds of units of workforce housing so that first responders, teachers, and service employees could afford to live in Palm Beach County.
Gregg Weiss is leading the way in helping modernize our economy. To learn more about Gregg's record and background, visit www.votegreggweiss.com/.
Gregg and his wife of 31 years, Rebecca, retired in their 40s and decided to sail the world on their 50-foot boat named Kimba. After doing so for several years, they anchored in the Lake Worth Lagoon in 2004 and decided to make West Palm Beach their new home. Gregg Weiss was born and raised in Southern California. After graduating from the University of California at Irvine with degrees in Economics and Social Ecology, he made a career in the then-emerging computer industry. Gregg worked to become a business executive overseeing sales, marketing, and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies.
Ever since Gregg has been active in the community as a volunteer and board member, he was the West Palm Beach Police Foundation president and a founding member of Speak Up for Kids.
Committees
• 15th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Advisory Board
• Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency
• Palm Beach County Cultural Council
• Water Resources Task Force
Civic Involvement
• City of West Palm Beach Planning Board, Vice Chair
• City of West Palm Beach Sustainable Housing Committee, Chair
• Palm Beach County Citizen Committee on Airport Noise, Vice Chair
• West Palm Beach Mayor’s 2011 Transition, serving on the Budget, Neighborhood, and Efficiency and Effectiveness teams.
• City of West Palm Beach Budget Advisory Committee
• West Palm Beach Police Department Citizens Observer Patrol, captain
• South End Court Watch - Coordinate and attend first appearance hearings representing the south end neighborhoods in West Palm Beach
• Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., Founder, and Treasurer
• West Palm Beach Police Foundation, president
• Florida Earth Foundation, board member
• Martin Luther King Jr. Coordinating Committee, board member
• Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Board of trustees, vice president 2014-2016
• Children’s Coalition of Palm Beach County, board member
• Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Governmental Affairs Committee member
• Member of Leadership West Palm Beach 2009
• SunFest, vice-chair of Operations
• Palm Beaches Marathon Festival, committee chair
• Six Pillars –Civic and Governance Task Force, member
Jonathan Cooper
