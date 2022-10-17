Tri Cascade, Inc. Launches VOS 5G, A Secure Internet Network Connection and Ultimate-Speed Solution, Without Wi-Fi
Tri Cascade Inc. A subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC trading symbol, SRMX) announces VOS 5G
Tri Cascade Inc (OTCMKTS:SRMX)IRVINE, CA, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, online users are primarily concerned with speed and security. Recognizing and responding to this reality, innovators at Tri Cascade, Inc. announce the launch of VOS 5G, the first of its kind in the U.S. 5G USB device, with no Wi-Fi necessary, that keeps you connected to the internet when and where you need to be.
“People are highly dependent on high-speed Internet as we all have the desire to connect efficiently and communicate securely wherever we may be,” says Max Li, CEO of Tri Cascade, Inc. “We are dedicated to navigate the digital evolution, by constantly learning, innovating and offering Smart products for life’s necessities. Working with our partners to address the dependency on high-speed internet for on-the-go users, Tri Cascade was determined to manufacture our VOS 5G USB device. We have set the bar high to deliver new and innovative solutions that meet the growing market demand for these products.”
The result of that commitment to knowledge building is Tri Cascade’s first-generation, 5G USB dongle for the digital age — a product that revolutionizes Internet access and respects Web users’ demands for speed and security. VOS 5G is the ultimate, mobile-tech solution with on-the-go convenience and off-the-charts capabilities such as efficient large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
The VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
- Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
- Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
- Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
- Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
VOS 5G allows users to immediately upgrade laptops, tablets, desktops, and any USB3.1-powered network device, accessing direct, exclusive, super-fast, highly secure, uninterrupted, 5G Internet — without using a Wi-Fi connection, (Data plans available in 2023). It is the best option for large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and travelling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward compatible to 4G LTE if 5G connection is not available.
Tri Cascade offers a stress-free way to connect with cousins, collaborate with classmates, or conference with colleagues, anywhere, at any time, without utilizing shared, untrusted hotspot networks that put personal information, private material, or proprietary data at risk.
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G. Discover more at: www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
About TRI CASCADE, INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc. is an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California, with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is to provide smart ways of managing our environment, both indoor and outdoor, through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions! For questions and additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g or email us at:
