Live@5 – The Art of Philanthropy and the Next Gen Givers -- Airs Next Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 5-6 PM PDT

Live@5 Panel Oct 18, 2022

Live@5 Panel Oct 18, 2022

Top Experts Livestreamed on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

Hundreds of nonprofits have discovered that younger givers – the next gen of philanthropists. -- are giving millions of dollars on apps, in monthly subscriptions to causes they are passionate about”
— Joanne Gonzalez-Forster
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (Oct 13, 2022) -- The last few years haven’t been easy for many nonprofits. And a recession now looms. But according to Joanne Gonzalez-Forster, “hundreds of nonprofits have discovered that younger givers – the next gen of philanthropists. -- are giving millions of dollars on apps, in monthly subscription-based fundraising and through cause-related connections to the brands they love or the brands they work for. Mobile giving by smart phone has increased 205 percent in the last year.” Gonzalez-Forster shares her knowledge and expertise with Mark Billings, CEO of Mosiac Consulting and Niki Chopra Richardson, Associate Director of TOArts in an online, livestreamed roundtable discussion next Tuesday. FREE TO ATTEND. RSVP Here: https://liveat5nextgenphilanthropy.eventbrite.com

About our Panel:
Joanne Gonzalez-Forster is co-founder and CEO of WISHLY, a first-of-its-kind mobile platform for social responsibility that harnesses the altruism, social media superpower and micro-digital donations of GenZennials. Throughout her 30-year career in social impact marketing and fundraising, Joanne has helped raise millions for causes including ocean conservation, animal welfare, Alzheimer’s, breast cancer, AIDS, autism, domestic violence, and girl empowerment. Mark Billings from Mosaic Consulting brings 20 years of experience in campaign management and development consulting. He’s provided fundraising counsel to educational, social justice, and religious institutions throughout the United States, and has participated in securing more than $220 million for organizations he has served. Our Moderator is Niki Chopra Richardson, Associate Director for TOArts, the nonprofit fundraising and presenting partner of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. Niki has an MBA from Pepperdine University and over 20 years of fundraising experience.

John Lockhart
People Media Worldwide, Inc.
+1 800-600-7111 x 224
email us here

You just read:

Live@5 – The Art of Philanthropy and the Next Gen Givers -- Airs Next Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 5-6 PM PDT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Lockhart
People Media Worldwide, Inc.
+1 800-600-7111 x 224
Company/Organization
People Media Worldwide, Inc.
People Media Worldwide, Inc., 2625 Townsgate Road, Suite 330
Westlake Village, California, 91361
United States
+18006007111
Visit Newsroom
About

People Media Worldwide Website

More From This Author
Live@5 – The Art of Philanthropy and the Next Gen Givers -- Airs Next Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 5-6 PM PDT
Live@5 Features Veterans in New Professions
LIVE@5 Roundtable on ESG, the SEC & THEE Livestreamed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
View All Stories From This Author