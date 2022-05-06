Live@5 – The Art of Philanthropy and the Next Gen Givers -- Airs Next Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 5-6 PM PDT
Hundreds of nonprofits have discovered that younger givers – the next gen of philanthropists. -- are giving millions of dollars on apps, in monthly subscriptions to causes they are passionate about”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (Oct 13, 2022) -- The last few years haven’t been easy for many nonprofits. And a recession now looms. But according to Joanne Gonzalez-Forster, “hundreds of nonprofits have discovered that younger givers – the next gen of philanthropists. -- are giving millions of dollars on apps, in monthly subscription-based fundraising and through cause-related connections to the brands they love or the brands they work for. Mobile giving by smart phone has increased 205 percent in the last year.” Gonzalez-Forster shares her knowledge and expertise with Mark Billings, CEO of Mosiac Consulting and Niki Chopra Richardson, Associate Director of TOArts in an online, livestreamed roundtable discussion next Tuesday. FREE TO ATTEND. RSVP Here: https://liveat5nextgenphilanthropy.eventbrite.com
About our Panel:
Joanne Gonzalez-Forster is co-founder and CEO of WISHLY, a first-of-its-kind mobile platform for social responsibility that harnesses the altruism, social media superpower and micro-digital donations of GenZennials. Throughout her 30-year career in social impact marketing and fundraising, Joanne has helped raise millions for causes including ocean conservation, animal welfare, Alzheimer’s, breast cancer, AIDS, autism, domestic violence, and girl empowerment. Mark Billings from Mosaic Consulting brings 20 years of experience in campaign management and development consulting. He’s provided fundraising counsel to educational, social justice, and religious institutions throughout the United States, and has participated in securing more than $220 million for organizations he has served. Our Moderator is Niki Chopra Richardson, Associate Director for TOArts, the nonprofit fundraising and presenting partner of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. Niki has an MBA from Pepperdine University and over 20 years of fundraising experience.
