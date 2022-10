Life On Mars Release New Album “Shadows In A Jar” Featuring Contributions From Members of YES & Paul McCartney/Wings

Life On Mars - Shadows In A Jar Earl Kayoss Fernando Perdomo

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Shadows In A Jar” is the sixth studio album, and next installment of the Life on Mars series from Earl Kayoss and an array of talent including Fernando Perdomo. Kayoss and Perdomo have been working for 8 years to deliver this remarkable project.Earl Kayoss, a prolific songwriter, wrote all of the songs on the album. Joining Kayoss and Fernando Perdomo on the album are Billy Sherwood (Yes) and Denny Seiwell (McCartney and Wings). Each one of them are very well known in their own right and have extensive credits.Mastered by Grammy award winning engineer Zach Ziskin, who has numerous credits and awards. The CD includes a booklet featuring all of the lyrics, art and musicians’ credits.Check out the video for “After All” feat. Billy Sherwood (YES) on vocals, bass and drums: https://youtu.be/k3pcs4LrDWw Previous special guests who have appeared on five previous Life On Mars albums include Scarlet Rivera (Bob Dylan), Jamie Glaser (Jean-Luc Ponty band), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd) and Zak Nilsson (Harry’s son).Track Listing:1. Ego2. The Key3. Stray Dog4. After all5. Technology6. Rabbits7. And Besides…8. She’s Already Gone9. Rock People10. Nancy’s Finger11. Only One12. Hurricane JaneBONUS TRACK: Shadows in a JarRelease date November 18, 2022To purchase: https://linktr.ee/shadowsinajar For more information: https://www.facebook.com/LifeOnMarsTheBand Press inquiries: