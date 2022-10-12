Life On Mars Release New Album “Shadows In A Jar” Featuring Contributions From Members of YES & Paul McCartney/Wings
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Shadows In A Jar” is the sixth studio album, and next installment of the Life on Mars series from Earl Kayoss and an array of talent including Fernando Perdomo. Kayoss and Perdomo have been working for 8 years to deliver this remarkable project.
Earl Kayoss, a prolific songwriter, wrote all of the songs on the album. Joining Kayoss and Fernando Perdomo on the album are Billy Sherwood (Yes) and Denny Seiwell (McCartney and Wings). Each one of them are very well known in their own right and have extensive credits.
Mastered by Grammy award winning engineer Zach Ziskin, who has numerous credits and awards. The CD includes a booklet featuring all of the lyrics, art and musicians’ credits.
Check out the video for “After All” feat. Billy Sherwood (YES) on vocals, bass and drums: https://youtu.be/k3pcs4LrDWw
Previous special guests who have appeared on five previous Life On Mars albums include Scarlet Rivera (Bob Dylan), Jamie Glaser (Jean-Luc Ponty band), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd) and Zak Nilsson (Harry’s son).
Track Listing:
1. Ego
2. The Key
3. Stray Dog
4. After all
5. Technology
6. Rabbits
7. And Besides…
8. She’s Already Gone
9. Rock People
10. Nancy’s Finger
11. Only One
12. Hurricane Jane
BONUS TRACK: Shadows in a Jar
Release date November 18, 2022
To purchase: https://linktr.ee/shadowsinajar
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/LifeOnMarsTheBand
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com