BUILDEX Alberta Announces Special Appearance by Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek
Alberta’s Largest Building & Construction Event Scheduled to Take Place in Person October 26 & 27 for the First Time Since 2019CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, announced today a special appearance by Mayor Jyoti Gondek at the BUILDEX Alberta event, set to take place at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, October 26 & 27. This year will be the first time BUILDEX has been held in person in Alberta since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Registration is now open for industry and media professionals.
Mayor Gondek will complete an esteemed lineup totaling five speakers to discuss Gender Equality in Construction. The session, entitled Building Gender Equality in Construction, takes place on the BUILDEX Main Stage at 10:15am on Day 2, Thursday, October 27th. Mayor Gondek joins Moderator Kristen Hallberg, Manager of Product & Solutions at United Rentals & Board Director of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction and fellow panelists Kayla Browne, Architect at BOLD Workshop Architecture, Lara Murphy, Co-founder of Ryan Murphy Construction, and Jeff Pieper, Associate Dean of Continuing Professional Development at Schulich School of Engineering. The panel will address the underrepresentation of women in the Construction industry – currently just 7% of onsite construction workforce – and discuss immediate actions that can be taken to initiate a positive shift towards gender equality.
“We are thrilled to have Mayor Gondek joining us at our first in person event since 2019” said BUILDEX Show Director, James Wyatt. “As the first female mayor of Calgary, Mayor Gondek is true leader and role model. Her insights on this important topic can really help to drive change in the industry.”
“Meaningful conversations around more fulsome labour force participation by underrepresented groups are critical to the future economic and social success of our city. I'm looking forward to joining the panel with esteemed industry members.” - Mayor Jyoti Gondek
BUILDEX events have been providing essential continuing education, new product sourcing and networking opportunities for Alberta’s building and construction industry for over 20 years. The 2022 event features two full days of accredited industry education with over 60 seminars and 100 speakers, a robust tradeshow floor with over 80 exhibitors and brands offering cutting edge solutions, an all-new Main Stage featuring new ideas, community partners and keynotes, new product demonstrations for a hands-on look at game changing technologies, and countless opportunities to network and trade ideas with others in the industry.
For more information or to register for BUILDEX Alberta visit – https://informaconnect.com/buildex-alberta/
