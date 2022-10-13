Intercede Partners with NextgenID to Bring Advanced and Supervised Remote Identity Proofing to the Market
New capabilities in credential management and identity proofing for governments worldwide
The integration process was simple and easy and evolved as a natural front-end to MyID for the issuance, management, and maintenance of a wide variety of government-issued credentials.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextgenID, an identity proofing, credential management, and e-government services company providing patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) solutions for low, medium, and high assurance identity levels, and Intercede, a digital identity services pioneer and developer of the MyID Credential Management System (CMS), have partnered to unveil the next generation of self-guided and remote identity proofing services to government and business services leaders at the Identity Week America 2022 Conference, that was held on October 4-5, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
— Mohab Murrar
NextgenID allows for Universal Enrollment, either in-person or self-service, via their patented SRIP process. Once all required biographic, biometric, and administrative data has been collected, the data is digitally signed, encrypted, and securely sent to Intercede’s MyID CMS. There, Adjudicators review and approve the Enrollee’s credential request. This collaboration provides for credential activation and the long-term management and maintenance of the credential across multiple credential types.
“NextgenID has combined forces with Intercede to provide a seamless experience for our customers. The integration process was simple and easy and evolved as a natural front-end to MyID for the issuance, management, and maintenance of a wide variety of government-issued credentials,” commented Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. He added, “The integrated solution is now at the heart of Departments/Agencies Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (ICAM) system”.
“NextgenID’s ability to securely collect, qualify, and deliver all required enrollment data, across all assurance levels and platform types, greatly simplifies how MyID receives incoming enrollment, credential activation, and credential management requests,” said Klaas van der Leest, Chief Executive Officer of Intercede. “No other solution can seamlessly support complete credential lifecycle management across all assurance levels.”
NextgenID has created three workflows; new credential, change PIN, and activate alt-credentials (e.g., YubiKey), highlighting the integration with MyID. All workflows were available for demonstration during the Identity Week Exhibition by NextgenID at Booth 225.
About Intercede
At Intercede , we integrate secure digital identities into governments and large organizations, securing the flow of millions of citizens, employees, supply chains, and connected devices worldwide. Intercede has delivered innovative cyber security solutions to real-world digital identity challenges for governments, police, military, and multi-national companies for over twenty years. Our robust MyID credential management system (CMS) and broader MyID platform are trusted by leading organizations worldwide. Where identity security matters, you will find Intercede and MyID.
About NextgenID
NextgenID creates cross-vertical, end-to-end, Identity proofing and enrollment solutions covering the entire trusted identity lifecycle for individuals, organizations, and IoTs. NextgenID worked extensively with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to create supervised remote, high assurance identity proofing standards that led to the publication of FIPS-201-3 and NIST SP800-63-3. Today, NextgenID leads the identity market in high assurance identity proofing and enrollment innovation for automated, proctored, and remotely supervised identity workflows.
