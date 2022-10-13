National CACFP Sponsors Association Announces Power of the Food Program Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) announces Power of the Food Program. This powerhouse event and outreach campaign is meant for non-Child and Adult Care Food Program providers and will provide a step-by-step guide and training on the importance of the program, share how providers can participate in the CACFP, and provide nutrition education training.
NCA will offer up to 5,000 scholarships for child and adult care providers to attend the Power of the Food Program. We will work with local and state-based groups by providing designated scholarships for the providers in their network. Target organizations include those who serve family home child care, child care centers, after-school programs, tribal organizations, and more, with a focus on communities of color.
The program will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 11:00 am EST through 4:30 pm EST. The cost to participate is $49 for standard registration and $79 for registration after December 1. Participants are eligible for up to six hours of CEUs.
Seven live sessions will be available during the event with four additional recorded sessions for attendees to watch following the event. Topics include CACFP 101, How to get reimbursement for meals served, menu planning and recipe ideas, including physical activity in child care programs, how to join the CACFP, allergens, low-prep snack ideas, templates, and professional certification. Attendees will also be invited to participate in a Q&A at the end to answer any lingering questions on how to join and operate the food program.
The Power of the Food Program is part of NCA’s stakeholder commitment to the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in which we pledge to raise awareness about and expand participation in the CACFP.
Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
