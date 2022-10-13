Submit Release
OnPoint Laboratories Expands Science Team and Specialty Testing Services

OnPoint Laboratories is an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory in Snowflake, Arizona. The Company provides state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance.

Sam Richard is the CEO at OnPoint Laboratories. The Company has expanded to over 50 employees adding advanced-level job opportunities for highly skilled technicians in rural Arizona.

The accredited and fully-licensed cannabis testing lab has added three new analysts and a quality assurance manager to its team in Snowflake, Arizona.

We are thrilled to have new talent join our team as we broaden our offerings.”
— Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Laboratories
SNOWFLAKE, ARIZONA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint Laboratories (“OnPoint Labs” or the “Company”), an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory, today welcomed three new analysts and a quality assurance manager to the science team. The appointments will strengthen the Company’s Quality Control and Quality Assurance department and accelerate the launch of its beyond compliance services at headquarters in Snowflake, Arizona.

The new science personnel includes Austin Flynn, Analyst - Solvents and Terpenes; Jesus Rios, Analyst - Potency; and Symone Whalin, Analyst - Pesticides. Ryan Gore has joined the team as Quality Assurance Manager.

The OnPoint Labs team has grown to over 50 employees with the new appointments and has expanded advanced-level job opportunities for highly skilled technicians in rural Arizona.

“We are thrilled to have new talent join our team as we broaden our offerings to not only provide reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market, but also specialty services to further support our customers,” said Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Labs.

Beyond compliance, the Company provides soil testing, water testing, and product research and development support. Additionally, its science personnel is available for onsite visits to help determine critical control point vulnerabilities and to share proper sampling techniques and environmental inspection tips.

OnPoint Labs is ISO accredited and ADHS certified, offering state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance. Additional non-mandatory services are also available. For more information visit onpointlaboratories.com.

About OnPoint Laboratories:
OnPoint Laboratories is an ISO accredited and ADHS certified High Throughput Screening facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. Operating seven days a week, the laboratory provides state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance.

Additional non-mandatory testing and beyond compliance services include soil testing, product development support, and onsite visits. The team’s science and compliance professionals are available to help determine critical control point vulnerabilities, share proper sampling techniques, environmental inspection tips, and more. OnPoint Laboratories is dedicated to providing reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market with accurate, efficient, and timely results. To learn more, visit onpointlaboratories.com or call 928-457-0222.

Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media Services
