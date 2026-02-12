High Vibe Kitchen Collective to Host ‘Elevate Her,’ a Cannabis Infused Dining Experience for Women

Teresa Hansen is the founder and Chef of High Vibe Kitchen Collective in Phoenix, Arizona. Vanessa Lavorato is the founder of Marigold Sweets and former co-host of VICE’s James Beard Award-nominated "Bong Appétit." Author of "How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time" and host of "The Edibles Club" monthly series. "How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time" features cannabis recipes to delight stoners and newcomers alike. Attendees who purchase a premium ticket for Elevate Her will receive an autographed copy of Vanessa Lavorato’s cookbook. Mocktails crafted by Chef Teresa Hansen. Chef Teresa Hansen puts the finishing touches on an entree.

With a Cookbook Signing by Chocolatier and Edibles Maker, Vanessa Lavorato

Elevate Her was created to honor women who are curious, intentional, and looking for deeper connection, both with themselves and with each other.” — Teresa Hansen, the founder and Chef of High Vibe Kitchen Collective

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Vibe Kitchen Collective, a women-owned and operated culinary company led by acclaimed chef Teresa Hansen, will host Elevate Her, an elevated, infused dining experience designed for women who use cannabis for wellness, creativity, and connection.The event will be offered on two separate evenings, Wednesday, March 25, or Thursday, March 26, at a private, women-owned, 420-friendly retreat in Phoenix, from 4:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. each night.Guests will enjoy a mindfully infused buffet, a welcome mocktail, curated gift bags, and intentional moments of connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive meet-and-greet and book signing with Vanessa Lavorato, gourmet chocolatier, edibles maker and author of How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time, a cookbook focused on approachable, joyful cannabis cuisine.Early bird tickets for Elevate Her are available in three tiers, including early bird starting at $75. Premium VIP tickets are $110 and include a signed copy of Lavorato’s cookbook. Seating is limited to preserve the intimate nature of the experience.“Elevate Her was created to honor women who are curious, intentional, and looking for deeper connection, both with themselves and with each other,” said Hansen. “Through mindfully infused food, shared stories, and a supportive environment, we’re creating an experience that celebrates wellness, creativity, and the powerful role women play in shaping the future of cannabis.”Created in honor of International Women’s History Month, Elevate Her brings together thoughtfully crafted cuisine with intentional conversation and shared experience. The immersive gathering is designed to create space for women to explore cannabis in a welcoming, educational, and community-driven environment, one that prioritizes nourishment of the mind, body, and soul.For more information, visit highvibekitchencollective.com.###About High Vibe Kitchen CollectiveHigh Vibe Kitchen Collective is a Phoenix-based, women-owned cannabis culinary collective creating elevated, mindfully infused dining experiences centered on wellness, education, and connection. Founded by chef Teresa Hansen, the collective is dedicated to offering thoughtful, full-sensory experiences that invite guests to explore cannabis in an intentional and approachable way. Through curated events, High Vibe Kitchen Collective brings together cuisine, community, and conversation to redefine how cannabis can support nourishment of the mind, body, and soul. For information, visit highvibekitchencollective.com.About Vanessa LavoratoBorn in California and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, television host, chocolatier, and food writer Vanessa Lavorato graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in art history and Italian. But the biggest lesson she took from school was that her calling sat at the crossroads of entrepreneurship, food, and cannabis. In 2010, she founded Marigold Sweets, creating a market for edibles that prioritizes flavor and sourcing while maintaining artisanal quality. Lavorato built her business on the strength of her premium product, despite the added challenge of navigating the ever-changing laws governing cannabis edibles. Starting in 2016, Lavorato cohosted and culinarily-produced three seasons of VICE’s James Beard Award–nominated cannabis cooking show Bong Appétit. These days, her stoner-at-a-stove cooking show, The Edibles Club, brings together members from around the world to learn to make dishes like Hash Tortellini and Weed Hollandaze. She lives in Los Angeles.

