Proven Media Expands 'Most Influential Executives of Cannabis' Leadership Awards Series

Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media, one of the nation's top PR communications firms was recently named a Public Relations Powerhouse by Cannabis & Tech Magazine and is frequent contributor to mg Magazine. Raymond Navis is the founder of RWNavis & Associates, an executive recruiting, capital introductions and consulting firm, and creator of CannaPac, an exclusive gathering series of top cannabis executives held in major U.S. markets to foster high-level connections. Cynthia Navis, partner at RWNavis & Associates, a boutique executive recruiting, capital introductions and management consulting firm, helping companies recruit top talent and connect with strategic partners nationwide. mg Magazine is the premier B2B cannabis publication, delivering trusted industry news, expert insights, and in-depth coverage for cannabis executives, operators, and decision-makers across retail, cultivation, manufacturing, and ancillary sectors nationwide.

In partnership with RW Navis & Associates and mg Magazine, the award recognizes the executives who are shaping the future of cannabis.

This initiative recognizes executives who are building strong teams and sustainable businesses, and investing in the next generation of industry leaders.” — Proven Media founder and CEO Kim Prince

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its Arizona program, Proven Media recently announced the national expansion of the Most Influential Executives of Cannabis, an awards and editorial series recognizing the leaders who are driving the advancement and maturation of the cannabis industry.In a new collaboration with RW Navis & Associates and mg Magazine, the expanded series honors executives for their measurable impact, leadership integrity, and commitment to responsible industry stewardship.Recognitions will be presented in alignment with curated C-suite executive gatherings hosted by CannaPac, founded by executive recruiter Raymond Navis of RW Navis & Associates, and featured in editorial coverage by Mg Magazine.“Cannabis has entered a more mature phase where leadership, accountability, and mentorship matter more than ever,” said Proven Media founder and CEO Kim Prince. “This initiative recognizes executives who are building strong teams and sustainable businesses, and investing in the next generation of industry leaders.”Each regional market will be accompanied by an exclusive editorial feature in mg Magazine, timed to coincide with the corresponding CannaPac executive event. Each feature will include professional photography and short editorial bios highlighting honorees’ roles, leadership focus, and industry impact.The 2026 rollout includes recognition at CannaPac events in major cannabis markets, including:West Hollywood, CA — March 17Boston — April 24–25Paradise Valley, AZ — May 28Chicago — June 13Atlantic City, NJ — September 16–18Las Vegas — December 1–4Honorees are selected by a panel of business experts and regional industry stakeholders. Selection is based on impact and a demonstrated commitment to mentorship and future-focused leadership.Each honoree will be recognized at a regional CannaPac reception, featured in an editorial piece in mg Magazine, and entered into consideration for a national award in Las Vegas during MJBiz week, December 2026.To learn more about the event or to nominate an executive, visit provenmedia.com /about/influential-executives-of-cannabis.###About Proven MediaProven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, serving highly regulated industries. Founded in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands, and executives as they grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal, and recognized as a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of rising leaders nationwide. Visit provenmedia.com.About CannaPacCannaPac is a curated executive network and event series founded by cannabis executive recruiter Raymond Navis. CannaPac hosts invitation-only gatherings designed to foster meaningful business connections, mentorship, and high-level collaboration among C-suite senior leaders and founders. By hosting events across major cannabis markets, CannaPac brings the right executives into the room to support long-term industry growth, leadership development, and strategic alignment. Visit thecannapac.com About mg Magazinemg Magazine is a premier trade publication dedicated to covering the business of legal cannabis. Serving industry executives, entrepreneurs, and operators nationwide, mg provides in-depth reporting, expert analysis, and practical insights across cultivation, manufacturing, retail, branding, regulation, and emerging trends. Through its digital content, newsletters, and events, mg Magazine informs and connects the leaders driving growth and professionalization within the cannabis industry. Visit mgmagazine.com

