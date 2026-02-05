Arizona Dispensaries Association Appoints 2026 Board of Directors

President: Brian Warde, The Prime Leaf Vice President and PAC Chair: Lauren Niehaus, Trulieve Treasurer: Andrea Bagneschi, Story Cannabis Compliance Chair: Chris Ferguson, Verano/Zenleaf Executive Director: Ann Torrez

New leadership reflects a cross-section of Arizona’s regulated cannabis industry as ADA advances policy, compliance, and best practices.

We are excited to welcome this group of leaders to the ADA board.” — Ann Torrez, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), the leading voice for the state’s regulated cannabis industry, announced its 2026 board of directors, naming a slate of industry leaders who will help guide the association’s advocacy, regulatory engagement, and best-practice initiatives.The New 2026 ADA board includes:● President: Brian Warde, The Prime Leaf● Vice President and PAC Chair: Lauren Niehaus, Trulieve● Treasurer: Andrea Bagneschi, Story Cannabis● Compliance Chair: Chris Ferguson, Verano/Zenleaf● Board Members: Don Williams, Curaleaf; Sara Presler, JARS Cannabis; and Lori Hicks, Arizona Natural ConceptsBoard members serve two-year terms and represent a broad range of operational, compliance, and leadership experience within Arizona’s licensed cannabis market.“We are excited to welcome this group of leaders to the ADA board,” said Ann Torrez, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association. “Each brings a valuable perspective shaped by hands-on experience in Arizona’s regulated cannabis industry. Their leadership will be critical as we continue advocating for a safe, responsible market.”ADA’s mission is to promote and advocate for a regulated cannabis industry that prioritizes consumer safety, patient protection, and operational excellence. The association maintains a consistent legislative and regulatory presence while developing and promoting best practices for licensed dispensaries and operators statewide.For more information about the Arizona Dispensaries Association, visit azdispensaries.org.###About Arizona Dispensaries Association:The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. The ADA is dedicated to ensuring a safe, regulated, and flourishing marijuana industry while also contributing to the well-being of Arizona communities. For information, www.azdispensaries.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.