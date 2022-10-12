N.J. Retirement Community Close to Staten Island, N.Y., to Host ‘Senior Social Hour’ Tuesday, Oct. 18
The Villas of Holmdel offers an opportunity for non-residents to experience the community's posh lifestyleSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas of Holmdel, N.J., a luxurious health- and wellness-focused senior community convenient to Staten Island, N.Y., will be hosting a “Senior Social Hour” Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Seniors are encouraged to bring a friend to the gathering and help spread word of the opportunity.
During the afternoon get-together, scheduled for 3:30 to 5 p.m., guests can socialize while enjoying live entertainment, cocktails and light refreshments.
“Villas of Holmdel residents regularly delight in such onsite gatherings,” said Leslie Parente, the community’s director of sales and marketing. “The Oct. 18 event, as well as future activities of its kind, provide an opportunity for non-community members to socialize with residents and guests, make new friends, and get a first-hand glimpse of the posh lifestyle enjoyed by Villas residents.”
LOCATION OF GATHERING
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733.
RESERVE YOUR SPOT
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RVSP no later than Friday, Oct 14, by phone (862-682-4388) or email (LeslieP@TheVillasofNJ.com).
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733.
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas of Manalapan may be reached at 732-847-3920.
To learn more, visit www.villasseniorlivingnj.com.
