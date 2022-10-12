Digitent Podcasts Announces Two Exciting New Shows Joining Our Health and Wellness Network

Digitent Podcasts welcomes Greener Grass Digitent Podcasts welcomes Kerry Wee, The Expecting Aerialist Trusted Health and Wellness Podcast Content

Greener Grass and The Expecting Aerialist podcast series’ have joined the Digitent Podcasts Network.

Our purpose is to make more accessible content people need and want, to live healthier, happier lives.” — Marty Avallone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WE WELCOME GREENER GRASS AND THE EXPECTING AERIALIST

Digitent Podcasts, an independent NY health and wellness focused podcast network, today announces Greener Grass and The Expecting Aerialist podcast series’ have joined the Digitent Podcasts Network.

“Digitent Podcasts seeks to serve up entertaining and informative health and wellness content. Our purpose is to make more accessible the content people need and want, to live healthier, happier lives. The health and wellness theme is in focus for most people today, and we are excited to be able to help empower this movement,” said Marty Avallone, CEO of Digitent Podcasts. “We’re always excited to partner with creators who are driven and are striving to share their knowledge, stories, and experiences, for the betterment of all of us.”

In Greener Grass the series examines ordinary people who are living extraordinary lives. Kelli McVay was a single mom of four kids with two almost out of the house. She was thriving at her corporate job and enjoying the financial security that came with professional success. Kerry Wee was wrapping up a robust commercial dance career and pivoting into the aerial and circus world. After performing and touring on and off for the last two decades, she was single, kid-less and grappling with the reality of a career with a built-in early expiration date. Join these dynamic women for weekly conversations about relationships, dating, career choices, business and motherhood. And for those people currently questioning life choices, they suggest we remember that someone out there thinks the grass on your side is greener.

The Expecting Aerialist series features an aerialist and new mom. Kerry Wee is the host, curating resources, asking the questions that are relevant to the needs of our population and giving a voice to shared experiences because there’s just not enough information out there for women. Join her for interviews with aerial mamas from all over the world while they talk about everything from C-Section recovery, pre and post-natal aerial training, breast feeding and the transition to motherhood.

These series are must listens for everyone interested in gaining insight into the lives of unique people, how they manage both mentally and physically dealing with challenges few of us have faced. They are currently available on all popular podcast platforms.

About Digitent Podcasts

Digitent Podcasts is a network of trusted health and wellness programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all. We make custom podcast content for health & wellness brands, create and produce original shows, and we find and elevate great work in collaboration with other creators, delivering on a core capability of building loyal listening audiences who appreciate authentic, entertaining and engaging podcast programs in the growing health and wellness space. For more information visit Digitent Podcasts website.