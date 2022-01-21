Digitent Podcasts thankful “The Gratitude Podcast” has joined its Network

The Gratitude Podcast Georgian Benta

Thanksgiving Should be a Habit, Not Just a Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to announce its most recent partnership with “The Gratitude Podcast” and host Georgian Benta. The podcast can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com.

“Gratitude has helped my personal and spiritual development,” shares Georgian Benta. “In my show, I interview many successful people who share how gratitude has helped get them to where they are and I seek to inspire others how to feel grateful more often.”

“It’s remarkable how Georgian can inspire people through his interviews, experiences and insights,” adds Marty Avallone, CEO of Digitent, “and it’s no wonder his show has become one of the most popular podcasts available. We are very thankful that he has chosen Digitent as his partner to help continue its phenomenal growth.”



About The Gratitude Podcast and Digitent Podcasts

The Gratitude Podcast is a weekly show that inspires listeners to learn that happiness does not make us grateful, it’s gratefulness that makes us happy. The podcast can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Digitent Podcasts is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.