Digitent Podcasts Welcomes “Psychology in Seattle” to its Network.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to announce its most recent collaborative relationship with Dr. Kirk Honda and “Psychology in Seattle,” an educational and entertaining podcast about “all things psychology.” The podcast that can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com.

“My passion is psychology and I try to share that passion with all my viewers and listeners,” offers Dr. Kirk, a professor and licensed therapist, “the show uncovers everything from how we examine common mental challenges to how we would diagnose well-known criminals – both real and fictional.”

“Psychology in Seattle is fun and informative daily show exploring many different facets of psychoanalysis,” said Marty Avallone, CEO of Digitent Podcasts, “and we are excited to have his show as part of our growing network. Many consumers are seeking ways to improve their lives and the lives of others and Psychology in Seattle is packed with great insights and fun.”


About Psychology in Seattle and Digitent Podcasts

Psychology in Seattle is a YouTube channel and podcast that explores psychology from many angles and is hosted by professor and therapist, Dr. Kirk Honda. The podcast can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts and the video can be found at www.youtube.com/psychologyinseattle .

Digitent Podcasts is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.

