Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive Market to Perceive Value of USD 5335.73 Million by 2029
Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive Market to Perceive Value of USD 5335.73 Million by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The credible Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed while formulating this market document along with many other standard steps of researching, analyzing and collecting data. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in Industrial Boilers report. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and insight about the brand and product among potential customers.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the acuo vendor neutral archive market which was USD 3,297. 6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5335.73 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
On-premise vendor neutral archive is dominating the market. It has the largest share among other delivery mode. Rising adoption of imaging models and imaging data among different fields such as radiology, endoscopy, and cardiology will contribute major share in the growth of acuo vendor neutral archive market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Global Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing demand of industries
Acuo vendor neutral archive market growth is anticipated to accelerate from 2022 to 2029 due to rising demand for lifecycle management, disaster recovery, standard-based storage solutions, declining data migration prices, and expanding industrial sector.
Advancement in healthcare IT
Vendor neutral archives provide advantages over PACS in terms of interoperability, flexibility, and accessibility, driving the VNA technology's market adoption. In addition, the market is being stimulated by positive and promising government initiatives in the area of healthcare IT.
Rising demand for the widespread adoption of medical image archiving
Some key factors anticipated to propel the market under study include rising demand for the widespread adoption of medical image archiving, falling data storage costs, and high-level integration with the EHR sector. Additionally, the demand for medical archiving has grown as a result of the widespread demand for the digitization of healthcare systems.
Opportunities
Technological Innovations
In addition, the segment is expanding due to the innovation, new launches, and ongoing efforts of the leading players. For instance, in February ScImage, Inc., a top cloud-based enterprise imaging and reporting solutions provider, introduced its PICOM365 enterprise imaging process. The Microsoft Azure Cloud powers PICOM365, which offers all the features of on-premises PACS software solutions.
Restraints/Challenges
Rising data breach rates
Increasing cases of data breach and misinterpretation is expected to slow down the market growth and the lifecycles of vendor neutral archive are time consuming which restraint the market growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
A sophisticated Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive market analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients understand the market on a global scale. To generate this world-class business report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and latest technology have been used.
Segmentation : Global Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive Market
The acuo vendor neutral archive market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, type and procurement model. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Delivery Mode
On-Premise VNA
Hybrid VNA
Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA
Procurement model
Departmental VNA
Multi-Departmental VNA
Multi-Site VNA
Type
PACS Vendors
Independent SoftwareVendors
Infrastructure Vendors
Major Market Competitors/Players
Acuo Technologies (U.S.)
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
BridgeHead Software Ltd. (U.K.)
Carestream Health (U.S.)
Dell, Inc. (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
Merge Health (U.S.)
McKesson Corporation (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Siemens (Germany)
TeraMedica (U.S.)
