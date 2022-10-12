Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is Expected to Reach USD 16,139.89 Million by 2029
Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is Expected to Reach USD 16,139.89 Million by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Electronic drug delivery systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 16,139.89 million by 2029.
Electronic drug delivery systems are basically electronically enabled, smart drug delivery devices are well suited to home care settings. These devices add value to outdated instruments and increase ease of administration, suitability, and movability.
The rise in the prevalence of target diseases is the major factor accelerating the growth of the electronic drug delivery systems market.
The market analysis and estimations performed in the persuasive Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market report assists to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. The report supports in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Electronic Drug Delivery Systems market analysis report is a wonderful guide for actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies.
Segmentation : Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market
The electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of type, component, connectivity, system type, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electronic infusion pumps, electronic injection pens, electronic auto-injectors, electronic inhalers, electronic capsules, and others.
On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, wireless communicator and antennas, micro pumps and flow regulators, drug reservoir, microcontroller and others.
On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ethernet, NB-IoT, and others.
On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into battery-powered systems and rechargeable systems.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), multiple sclerosis, growth hormone therapy, immunodeficiency disease, cardiovascular disease, thalassemia, and others.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players operating in the electronic drug delivery systems market report are AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Ypsomed AG, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Nemera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), AptarGroup, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S., ViCentra B.V., Medtronic, United Therapeutics Corporation, Companion Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Canè S.p.A, Insulet Corporation, BD, Findair Sp. z o. o. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., among others.
