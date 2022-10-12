Clickstop, Inc. Grows into South Carolina

A highly rated and rapidly growing company, Clickstop, Inc., opens a new facility in South Carolina to help support the company's growth.

SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATED, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina has one of the fastest-growing business markets in the United States. Corporate-friendly bylaws, competitive property tax/income tax rates, and fair cost of living are some of the items driving corporate entities to consider opening or moving business facilities to South Carolina.

One such company, Clickstop Inc., recently capitalized on the business' success and opened a new facility in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Tri-Lift Industries Inc, a material handling equipment and warehouse solutions provider, assisted Clickstop Inc. with some of the warehouse racking and equipment needs that come with opening a new facility.

General introduction about Clickstop, Inc.

Clickstop, Inc. was founded in 2005 as an internet marketing company. By reinvesting the profits of its flagship brand, US Cargo Control, the company now owns six brands and employs 180+ team members to operate them passionately. Additionally, through Clickstop's commitment to designing a dynamic workplace experience, Clickstop is consistently recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a 'Fastest Growing Company' and having a 'Best Workplace'.

By aligning employees around its mission, core values, and entrepreneurial spirit, Clickstop continues to see rapid growth of its brands, providing an opportunity for those seeking it.

Workplace Awards:

2022 – Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (12x recipient)

2022 – Iowa Top Workplace (9x recipient)

Other examples of our entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to the fulfillment of our mission:

Build and open Greenhouse to drive growth for Pepper Joe's brand - https://pepperjoe.com/blogs/blog/5-key-factors-to-having-a-greenhouse

Clean Laundry acquisition - https://cleanlaundry.com/pioneers-in-the-laundromat-industry/

Acquired 2 locations.

Current list of open and upcoming locations - https://cleanlaundry.com/locations/

Clickstop careers page – onsite and remote options - https://clickstop.com/careers/

Clickstop Promotional Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qQYf2-pOac

Recent Clickstop PR from the CEO - https://clickstop.com/core-values/a-transition-that-aligns-with-the-mission/

"With our expansion to the east coast, we will be able to reach nearly 80% of the US within 1-2 business days, which is a game-changer," said Allen DeHeck, Vice President of Supply Chain.

In addition to accelerating the delivery of products, the new physical location presents additional inventory capacity and reduces freight costs. "We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional customer experience," explained Cari McCoy, CEO. "By reducing freight and other costs, we can continue to offer the best products even faster by being even closer to our east coast customers."

US Cargo Control, which serves the professional trucking, rigging, and moving industries, is the flagship of Clickstop's family of brands. Clickstop's mission is to create a business that is sustainable, enjoyable, and provides an opportunity for those who seek it. This expansion advances that mission through the US Cargo Control brand promise.

The new Clickstop distribution center is:

- A 47,000-square-foot warehouse facility.

- Located at 370 Old Laurens Road, Unit 200, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

- Adding 12 new warehouse and shipping/receiving jobs in Simpsonville.

"Tri-Lift Industries is proud to have had the chance to participate in helping Clickstop, Inc. set up their new facility in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Companies that have a culture-first mentality and a strong mission, vision, and core value statement, tend to align very closely with our team here at Tri-Lift." said Robert Bond, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Tri-Lift Industries. "Our team wishes nothing but the best for Clickstop, and we look forward to assisting their company's growth in any capacity required."

About Tri-Lift Industries Inc:

Since 1968, Tri-Lift Industries Inc has offered materials handling equipment and warehouse solutions for customers primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia but provides national-level support as well. The company offers forklifts for sale and forklift rentals, aerial lifts, commercial utility vehicles, racking, automation solutions, and total 360-fleet management solutions. Tri-Lift Industries Inc is a family-owned and operated business that is big enough to handle any fleet or warehouse need while being small enough to create custom-tailored solutions with personal attention.

Clickstop Inc