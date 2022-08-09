Tri-Lift Industries Inc. Announces New Shareholders

Electrification image

Tri-Lift Industries Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of three new shareholders and newly appointed Vice Presidents as part of the company’s ownership.

Brian Bond, Robert Bond and Kevin Bond will join the company’s executive team as Tri-Lift Industries initiates part one of the company’s ten-year transition plan to ensure continual ownership.

Brian Bond will assume responsibility for the company’s Parts and Service operations; Robert will be in charge of all Sales and Marketing functions while Kevin will oversee all Information Systems and Fleet Management.

Bob Bond, President of Tri-Lift Industries: “Karen and I are incredibly fortunate as small business owners to have the next generation of family members involved in the business. All three of our sons worked through high school, college, and since graduating from college, full-time for the company. Each has demonstrated the desire and capability to manage and grow the company through a variety of positions and departments over the years."

“We are incredibly proud and excited to be able to watch our sons grow into the leaders that will take the company into the future. Please congratulate Brian, Robert and Kevin for their hard work, promotions and most importantly ability to now use the title "Owner" when they describe their roles.”

Their roles as executives and owners are effective August 1, 2022.

Tri-Lift Industries Inc. is a full-service distributor of material handling equipment including forklifts, aerial lifts, sweepers/scrubbers, and commercial vehicles as well as warehouse storage and conveying systems. The company also provides full service for all makes and models of material handling equipment, forklift rentals, parts and operator training in the Greensboro, Garner and Charlotte regions of North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina.