Tri-Lift Industries Inc is Hiring Across the Carolinas

New Greenville, SC Facility

Tri-Lift Industries, Inc., one of the fastest growing material handling equipment distributors in North Carolina, is hiring again to support company growth.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Lift Industries Inc. is pleased to announce ongoing hiring efforts across North Carolina and South Carolina. Hiring efforts includes positions in just about all company departments, including Sales, Rental, Service (administration and service technician), Parts, and Accounting.

The Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Robert Bond, was recently featured on the South Carolina Business Review, an NPR affiliate, to discuss the company’s efforts not only in the South Carolina market but in the forklift electrification space specifically.

The general public can listen to the short ~5 minute interview about electric forklift efforts from Tri-Lift Industries Inc in South Carolina here:

https://www.southcarolinapublicradio.org/show/south-carolina-business-review/2022-09-14/electrifying-forklifts

Tri-Lift Industries, Inc., is a full-service distributor of material handling equipment including forklifts, aerial lifts, sweepers/scrubbers, and commercial vehicles as well as warehouse storage and conveying systems. The company also provides full service for all makes and models of material handling equipment, forklift rentals, parts and operator training in the Greensboro, Raleigh/Durham/Garner and Charlotte regions of North Carolina. Tri-Lift Industries also has a branch in Greenville, South Carolina, for supporting the upstate market, down to Charleston as well.

The forklift industry has been hitting all-time market highs over the last few years and Tri-Lift Industries has been able to capitalize on market growth, primarily through a Culture-First mentality. “Fit with company culture is a primary factory in the company’s hiring process and key for company performance over the long term”, says Robert Bond.

As a local family business, Tri-Lift Industries Inc prefers to source local talent for their employees before going outside of the North Carolina or South Carolina labor markets but with the market demands for equipment and overall company footprint growing, hiring practices can change as well.

Some of the available local job listings for North Carolina and South Carolina can be found of the company’s LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tri-lift-nc-inc/ or by going to the company’s website at https://tri-lift.com

