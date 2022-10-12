Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and State Route 143 (Oct. 14-17)

PHOENIX- The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for delays and detours if they plan to travel in the Southeast Valley this weekend, as crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continue bridge work at 48th Street.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct 17. The following ramps will also be closed:

The ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

Detour: Eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10.

Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on westbound I-10 or US 60 should use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Southbound State Route 143/48th Street will also be closed at I-10, and the following ramps will be closed:

The southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive.

The southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open.

Detour: Exit southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10, travel west to 40th Street, then use the southbound 40th Street on-ramp to eastbound I-10.

While the closures are in place, crews will pour the deck for the new 48th Street bridge over westbound I-10.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.