S Bar Las Vegas, sbe's Elevated Nightlife & Mixology Concept at Mandalay Bay Partners with In The Moment Hospitality
S Bar Las Vegas
Performance troupe House of Leaves will preview new show “Late Affair” at S Bar on October 29th
The introduction of new programming for S Bar at Mandalay Bay will offer an exciting and enticing experience for patrons, growing the footprint of S Bar on the nightlife scene at the resort.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sbe, the leading global lifestyle hospitality group founded by Sam Nazarian, announces the next chapter of its elevated nightlife and mixology concept S Bar Las Vegas, located at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Having expanded to Las Vegas in 2022, S Bar has quickly become one of the most popular nightlife venues on the Las Vegas strip, pairing innovative craft mixology with a decadent menu of shareable offerings. Working to build a new level of excitement, S Bar and the sbe team have partnered with In The Moment Hospitality (ITM), a management and development group founded by Las Vegas nightlife and hospitality veterans, Jason Craig and Michael Fuller. This will mark the first joint partnership alignment for ITM and sbe, with several projects to follow.
— Jason Craig and Michael Fuller, ITM Founding Partners
Working with the In the Moment Hospitality team, S Bar Las Vegas is set to debut a new programming scope beginning October 14. The new programming line-up will include engaging evening performances with a focus on creating a unique and immersive guest experience.
As a complement to nightlife programming, S Bar Las Vegas and ITM will debut their first collaborative series “Late Affair” on October 29th, featuring House of Leaves, a late-night psychedelic style art performance troupe paired with sultry beats and deep house from renowned DJs. The House of Leaves troupe is well known for world-class DJ talent, show-stopping performances and roaming cast members interacting with guests to inject energy into the nightlife experience.
Rounding out the experience, S Bar guests will enjoy a continued commitment to elevated mixology, coupled with a decadent dinner menu featuring shareable options. Popular cocktail offerings from the extensive menu include the Second Rodeo featuring a live flame presentation (Green Chile Vodka, Spiced Hibiscus, Lime, Rose Kombucha) and Blood Orange Basil (Gin, Blood Orange Juice, Basil). For the more engaging cocktail enthusiast, S Bar offers the extravagant Midas’ Manhattan ($80.00) — an impressive cocktail fit for a king, topped with gold and served with a luxurious surprise gift for the guest. The That’s What I Like cocktail offers unlimited strawberries and champagne for the duration of one’s visit and providing for the ultimate late-night offering.
S Bar’s menu also features decadent, shareable bites such as Tuna Poke, Deviled Eggs, Cool Cucumber with Sesame, and Lobster Mac, as well as larger plates such as Steak Tartare, an assortment of Flatbreads, the Spicy Cigars (a signature favorite of Cleo restaurants), and a Chef’s Charcuterie Platter, complete with indulgent desserts.
Commenting on the partnership, Nolan Lambertsen, sbe’s Vice President of Operations, Las Vegas said, “We look forward to bringing new energy to S Bar Las Vegas by aligning with the In The Moment team to bring sought after and elevated experiences to our Las Vegas guests. We are excited to launch this new partnership, providing expanded creativity to nightlife programming. We are thrilled for what is next!”
Jason Craig and Michael Fuller, ITM Founding Partners added, “We are equally thrilled to be partnering with S Bar Las Vegas, sbe and Sam Nazarian. The welcomed addition of S Bar was highly anticipated in our home city, as the Vegas landscape continues to rebuild post pandemic. The introduction of new programming for S Bar at Mandalay Bay will offer an exciting and enticing experience for patrons, growing the footprint of S Bar on the nightlife scene at the resort.”
Located in the heart of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, S Bar is open five nights a week, as well as for private events. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday, 5pm - 12am, and Friday-Saturday, 5pm - 2am. The “Late Affair” experience begins October 29 and will run until 4am. Follow @SbarLasVegas for updates and special programming news.
For more information, please visit https://www.sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/las-vegas
Follow on Facebook and Instagram @Sbarlasvegas, @InTheMomentLV
About Disruptive Restaurant Group:
Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) by sbe, led by visionary Sam Nazarian, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Casa Dani by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia, Kumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar, and Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails. Concepts within the nightlife portfolio include S Bar, Hyde, Doheny Room, Nightingale and LiFE Rooftop.
The S Bar Story:
Each S Bar reflects the character and edginess of each location and the creatives who inhabit them with sophisticated interiors, world-class cocktails, rare spirits, and deliciously elevated bar menu. A Hollywood classic originally conceived by Phillippe Starck, S Bar was imagined as an intimate neighborhood bar, striking the perfect balance between culture and sophistication and raw elegance, evoking the spirit of an artist’ gallery. S Bar embodies casual elegance, sensuality, and a sense of belonging.
About In The Moment:
ITM’s role is to build, oversee and enhance innovative projects and be the catalyst for highly effective work environments. ITM thrives on creating and implementing new ideas and innovations that make a relevant and long-lasting impact on the business as well as the market. The net result is a unique product resonating with people that in turn makes the world a happier place. The core focus of ITM is to deliver “best in class” lifestyle and hospitality projects to markets that yearn for cutting-edge experiences. ITM was founded by experienced brand producers, founders Jason “Jroc” Craig and Michael Fuller, highly respected names in the Vegas and global hospitality landscape. www.liveitm.com || @InTheMomentLV
About Mandalay Bay:
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
All photography courtesy of S Bar Las Vegas/ITM
###
Media Contacts:
PR Inquiries: The influence || www.theinfluence.com || @theinfluence |
Ali Lasky | Ali@theinfluence.com || Olivia Forbis || Olivia@theinfluence.com
sbe
Jason Wanamaker | Jason.Wanamaker@sbe.com || Nicole Rabbass | Nicole.Rabbass@sbe.com
Bianca Bucaram
The Influence
+1 713-898-6552
email us here