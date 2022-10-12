TCAD Promotes Free State Program Ahead of Medicare Open Enrollment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) is reminding Tennesseans of a free service available to review coverage options for their Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug (Part D) Plans–the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP).

Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment period (AEP) begins this week on Oct. 15 and is the opportunity for Medicare-eligible individuals to make changes to their health or prescription drug plans, pick a Medicare Advantage Plan, or return to Original Medicare.

“This time of year is significant for Medicare recipients to compare coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “TCAD is proud to run the top SHIP program in the nation and will continue to work with Medicare-eligible Tennesseans to ensure they have the best coverage that meets their needs while saving them the most money.”

TN SHIP is a federally funded program that provides free, unbiased, and personalized counseling and assistance to Tennessee's Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers.

Over one million Tennesseans 65 and older are enrolled in Medicare and represent a considerable portion of the state’s aging population.

Medicare’s AEP will run through Dec. 7, 2022. For more information on TN SHIP, call 1-888-801-0044 or visit tn.gov/aging/ship.

