FREE WHEELCHAIR MISSION ANNOUNCES NEW BOOK FROM FOUNDER DON SCHOENDORFER
Miracle Wheels Shares the Story of a Mission to Bring Mobility to the WorldIRVINE, CA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit, has announced that a new book written by its President and Founder, Don Schoendorfer, will be officially released on December 6, 2022. Pre-release copies of the book are available now on the organization’s websites.
In his new book, Miracle Wheels: The Story of a Mission to Bring Mobility to the World, Schoendorfer shares the story behind the “miracle wheels” that have transformed the lives of more than 1.3 million people living with disabilities across 94 developing countries.
“While we have shared many individual stories of the transformation that takes place when someone receives a wheelchair, this book shares the overarching story behind these stories,” said Schoendorfer. “Our supporters have been so inspired by our work that they have encouraged me to write this book about how it all began.”
Miracle Wheels is a compelling account of Schoendorfer’s journey, from his humble beginnings in the Midwest to his innovative work in the biomedical field and the founding of Free Wheelchair Mission, culminating with the organization providing its one-millionth wheelchair.
Laced with humor while tempered by life’s sobering realities, including family hardships, the new book leads readers on an emotional exploration that spans the globe and intersects with world leaders as Schoendorfer strives to overcome challenges and serve some of the most vulnerable among us: people living with disabilities in developing countries.
The book includes 16 pages of color photos, with scenes of Don’s childhood through key milestones in the organization’s mission. Miracle Wheels also features a moving foreword by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles and endorsements from leaders at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, humanitarian organizations and partners, and churches from around the globe.
“My prayer is that this story of the triumph of the human spirit will inspire others to imagine how they, too, might contribute to building a better world for those in need,” wrote Richard Stearns, president emeritus of World Vision US.
Miracle Wheels is now available through the organization’s websites, MiracleWheels.org and FreeWheelchairMission.org. Copies of the book can be ordered from these websites as a free gift with a donation of $20 or more, plus shipping.
The book is also available for pre-order at retailers like Amazon and Target and will begin shipping starting on the release date, December 6, 2022.
“Don’s story and the story of Free Wheelchair Mission has inspired us all, and we’re so grateful that he is sharing it in such a beautiful way with this book,” said Stuart Rattray, the organization’s Board Chair.
All net proceeds from the book will go to benefit the ongoing work of Free Wheelchair Mission.
About the Author:
Don Schoendorfer, founder and president of Free Wheelchair Mission is a biomedical engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, and humanitarian who lives in Santa Ana, California. Armed with an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from MIT, Don spent nearly twenty-five years in the medical device industry, designing cutting-edge innovations resulting in more than 60 patents to his name. Don’s humanitarian work has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including ones from The White House, the United States House of Representatives, and The White House Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 21 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
