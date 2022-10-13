Biotech Company, Cerule, Creates New International Job Opportunities - Appoints Industry Super Star, Fernando Ramirez

Fernando Ramirez, Sales Manager, Cerule MX Cerule's full range of wellness products and skincare CollagenActiv, featuring Cyactiv and marine collagen peptides

Cerule continues to expand its corporate staff to fill the business needs of new offices established worldwide.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerule is a renowned biotech company that sells a unique range of proven wellness products, including the world’s first stem cell enhancer supplement - StemEnhance ULTRA. Backed by over 17 years of proven global sales success in more than 80 countries, this exclusively patented product is enriched with blue-green algae - Aphanizomenon Flos Aquae (AFA) - that stimulates the release of healthy stem cells throughout the body to improve the body’s ability to naturally self-repair.To fulfill the growing demand, Cerule opened its 10th regional office in Guadalajara, Mexico, and to fill the seat, Cerule appoints Fernando Ramirez as Sales Manager of the Cerule Mexico region.With more than 20 years of global experience in the network marketing industry, Ramirez graduated with a degree in marketing and became a certified Coach in business development throughout Latin America. In respect of his esteemed prowess, Ramirez achieved high distinction within the industry, leading business conferences full of industry leaders from Russia, Japan, Germany, France, Ecuador, Colombia, the US, Canada, El Salvador, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Peru, Belgium, Chile, and Argentina.At the beginning of his career, a loyal client of his former food business asked for 20 minutes of his time to show him a revolutionary way of marketing products, and introduced him to network marketing. Initially, his only desire was to improve the quality of life for himself and his family; perhaps earn a little extra income to support his food business. However, Ramirez managed to dominate within the field and became a recognized leader, thus thrusting him into special positions as a Coach and Sales Leader. At that pivotal moment, Ramirez realized that the network marketing industry was and still is the most powerful tool that not only helps his family, but creates wealth opportunities for millions of families around the world.After meeting with Cerule’s Co-Owners, Jonathan Lester, and Andy Goodwin, Ramirez said, “This company is impressive! If people understood that achieving this rewarding lifestyle is possible, how network marketing works, and all the benefits it holds, then everyone would want to join Cerule!”“Fernando is like a tornado, his energy and enthusiasm for our business is contagious. I am so grateful we have secured the talents of such an experienced professional who has proven himself beyond doubt with his in-depth understanding of our marketplace and his demonstrable success in previous companies. I am very confident Fernando will positively impact the lives of all he associates with. We see very exciting times ahead for our Cerule family in Mexico.” says Andy Goodwin, Co-Owner of Cerule.Ramirez dedicates his success to his mother who instilled two valuable pillars within him before her passing, “Son, do things without fear and always seek to do the best.”With Fernando Ramirez at the helm, the best is yet to come for Cerule Mexico.Discover more about Cerule by visiting Cerule.com

