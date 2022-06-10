Industry-leading Biotech Company, Cerule, Take Over The World One Country at a Time
Cerule's full range of wellness supplements, skincare, and its newest drinkable supplement, CollagenActiv. These products work together to optimize your health from the inside out.
Cerule launched a new products line of drinkable supplements, starting with CollagenActiv. A unique and powerful combination of Cerule's own Cyactiv and Marine Collagen Peptides l & lll.
Cerule’s Consistent Momentum Leads to the Opening of Another European Territory - Hello Denmark!IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the 4.37 trillion dollar health and wellness industry, Cerule, an enterprising biotech company established its presence by creating the world’s first clinically proven and patented stem cell enhancer - Stem Enhance ULTRA. The efficacy of this product stems from their exclusively harvested ingredient - Aphanizomenon Flos Aquae. Its properties help turn back the clock of one’s health and vitality by stimulating the release of Adult Stem Cells. These Adult Stem Cells can be referred to as your body’s natural reparative system because they can transform themselves into any type of aging or damaged cell that needs replacement; if you have a liver problem, it can turn into a liver cell, heart problems, a heart cell, etc.
For over 15 years, loyal consumers of StemEnhance ULTRA have made it their mission to showcase the incredible results they have witnessed by faithfully taking the product. Their health success stories have led the company into over 70 countries around the world, impacting the lives of over 200,000 individuals. This rapid success continues as they recently announced the opening of their latest territory in the beautiful country of Denmark.
It’s important to recognize that it’s not as easy as 1, 2, 3, snap your fingers and you’re in. No. There is a substantial process to follow in order to distribute products in foreign territories, so with every new country that Cerule reaches, you can hear the sweet sound of victory ringing within the walls of their 10 global offices. Opening Denmark and all the 70+ countries prior is a true testament to the impact that Cerule products are making on the lives of hundreds of thousands.
Cerule owners, Andy Goodwin and Jonathan Lester, and their entire global staff are excited to officially be in Denmark and offer warm greetings to all our future Danish Cerule family members.
About Cerule: Cerule lives by the mantra “Building Extraordinary Lives” and this is their commitment to anyone looking for just that - an extraordinary life. Whether you're from Denmark or anywhere in the world, in order to achieve an extraordinary life, you need to maintain optimal health and that is what you will find at Cerule.
StemEnhance ULTRA was only the beginning of what has now become an undefeatable line of health and wellness products. StemEnhance ULTRA is supported by PlasmaFlo for optimal blood circulation, Cyactiv for whole-body inflammation, and Cyactiv Joint for joint inflammation.
In addition to these wellness supplements, Cerule also innovated a unique range of anti-aging skincare and a drinkable collagen supplement featuring similar ingredients from StemEnhance ULTRA and Cyactiv that support the repair of the body externally; a completely indestructible line of products that help individuals look and feel their best from the inside out.
Shelysse Patolo
Cerule
+1 949-220-2622
spatolo@cerule.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Find out how Cerule products work together to optimize your health.