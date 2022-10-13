AVON Manager Joins Cerule NZ

Wendy Christopher, Sales & Operations Manager, Cerule NZ Cerule's full range of wellness and skincare products CollagenActiv, featuring Cyactiv and marine collagen peptides

Cerule NZ Ltd is excited to announce the appointment of Wendy Christopher as the Sales and Operations Manager for New Zealand and Australia

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Christopher, a U.K native, has a distinguished career in Direct Selling. She began her career working in the field as a reputable agent and as her career developed, she was awarded esteemed management positions with large institutions in the UK, NZ, and Australia, such as Betterware, The Body Shop at Home, Ann Summers and Avon.Wendy says, “I met Andy Goodwin when he bought the company I was with in the U.K. He made a massive difference in my career by believing in my raw talents, helping me hone my skills in leadership, and increasing my drive for success. Under his mentorship, I quickly went from a field agent to senior leadership, running a 9 million pound business.Seven years ago, I moved to New Zealand for love. I continued to work with Avon in both Australia and New Zealand. This experience gave me a clear understanding of both markets and due to the impact I was able to make on business development, I achieved the title of National Sales Manager.I am still fearlessly passionate about finding the talent in my people, sharpening their skills and supporting their success. I find joy in sharing the amazing opportunity that I was offered 32 years ago. I am really looking forward to working with Andy and Cerule, as this is clearly a winning combination and I am here to add my experience to generate even more growth in NZ and Australia .Andy Goodwin, Co-Owner of Cerule says, “Having worked with Wendy previously, I have enjoyed watching her growth continue with some of the heavyweights in our industry. She has proven herself more than once, in more than one market and in more than one country. She is undoubtedly an overachiever, and her success has been realized through a genuine care and desire to help others. I am very excited to reacquaint myself with Wendy and look forward to the success she will undoubtedly have.”Discover more about Cerule by visiting Cerule.com

How Cerule Products Work to Optimize Your Health