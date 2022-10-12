Public Information Meeting for Interstate 15 (I-15) South Improvements

Las Vegas, NV – Join the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in person and/or online for a public meeting to gather feedback on design plans for Interstate 15 (I-15) South from Sloan Road to north of Warm Springs Road in Southern Nevada. Your comments and participation regarding this nearly 9-mile corridor provide NDOT a valuable resource when considering the final aspects of the design. This project will aid in improving travel-time reliability, serve proposed growth in the area by increasing local mobility and access, and enhance I-15’s operational efficiency.

The project includes widening I-15 from six to eight general-purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway, widening and restriping I-15 from six to 10 lanes general-purpose lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road, and adding a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road. The project also includes adding sound walls near residential areas throughout the corridor and resurfacing bridges and pavement at the Blue Diamond Interchange.

Construction is anticipated to begin in Summer 2023 and to be completed within a 24-month period. All interested parties should participate in one of the upcoming meetings to provide relevant and critical feedback.

IN-PERSON MEETING INFORMATION: The in-person public meeting is an open house format from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

November 2, 2022 – Hyatt Las Vegas at Silverton Village: 8380 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89139

VIRTUAL MEETING INFORMATION: The virtual meeting will be available 24 hours a day via the internet at www.dot.nv.gov/i15SouthProject from October 12, 2022, through November 10, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Reasonable efforts will be made to assist and accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting in person or online. If you need special accommodations, please contact NDOT’s Public Involvement Specialist, Cassie Mlynarek, at (702) 232-5288.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.