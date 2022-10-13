Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,687 in the last 365 days.

National CACFP Sponsors Association Commits to National Strategy to Reduce Hunger

White House Conference Logo

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 28, 2022, for the first time in over 50 years, the Biden-Harris Administration hosted a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. At the Conference, the Administration announced a bold national strategy that outlines steps the federal government and other stakeholders will take to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S.by 2030. The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) made a stakeholder commitment in support of the national strategy.

NCA’s stakeholder commitment is largely based on feedback from our June partner-led convening in which we discussed hunger, food access, and affordability with the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Conversations during the convening revealed that one of the barriers of participation in the CACFP was lack of awareness. Thousands of child care providers across the country are unaware that they are eligible to participate in the CACFP or are unsure on how to join the CACFP. Sponsoring organizations are perfectly positioned to help onboard providers to the program. Raising awareness of the CACFP is the first step in improving the nutrition security of children nationwide.

Our stakeholder commitment pledges us to raise awareness about the CACFP by expanding the CACFP Week initiative and introducing the new Power of the Food Program, which is an outreach campaign and training targeted to non-CACFP providers and will provide a step-by-step guide and training on the importance of the program, share how providers can participate in the CACFP, and provide nutrition education training.

Furthermore, NCA will offer up to 5,000 scholarships for child and adult care providers to attend the Power of the Food Program. We will work with local and state-based groups by providing designated scholarships for the providers in their network. Target organizations include those who serve family home child care, child care centers, after school programs, tribal organizations and more, with a focus on communities of color.

Expanding CACFP Week will include webinars, social media kits, advocacy kits, parent and community newsletters, and plenty of other resources and tools. NCA will also seek to reintroduce House and Senate resolutions pursuing a permanent proclamation declaring the third week in March as CACFP week. This large-scale campaign will target existing CACFP stakeholders, but also seek to onboard new CACFP operators.

Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.

Business Office
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

National CACFP Sponsors Association Commits to National Strategy to Reduce Hunger

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.