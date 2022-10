New series: Melanated Stories is broadcast throughout Black History Month on TBNUK.

Sharlene-Monique hosts Melanated Stories on TBNUK Sharlene-Monique on set Sharlene with Bishop Dr.Joe Aldred

Singer-songwriter Sharlene-Monique explores and celebrates stories from the black-British Christian community.

LONDON, UK, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airing throughout October on TBNUK Mondays at 8pm, repeats Wednesdays at 10pm and Fridays at 6:30pm.- Freeview channel 66, Sky TV channel 582- Catch up on demand at watch.tbn.uk - For extended bonus interviews, visit: youtube.com/tbnuktv Presented by singer-songwriter Sharlene-Monique, she explores and celebrates stories from the black-British Christian community. The series features new weekly episodes on fundamental topics.Guests include:- Rachel Kerr, MOBO award-winner, and Grammy-nominated celebrity vocal coach and entrepreneur.- Faith Child, MOBO and multi-award-winning rapper, presenter and one of the UK's top Contemporary Christian Artists.- Bishop Dr Joe Aldred, responsible for Pentecostal and Multicultural Relations at Churches Together in England and Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy.- Pastor Marjorie Esomowei, certified coach, trainer and speaker, who is also the co-pastor/ founder of Triumphant Church International,- Claudine Reid MBE, award-winning business psychologist & social entrepreneur.- Katrena Lawford, senior mental health social worker and counsellor._________________________________________Join the conversationThe UK is currently open to conversations about race, and the experience of minorities. TBNUK will shed a wholesome light on culture, family, health, and more across Britain’s past, present, and future. Join the dialogue as we experience intimate conversations inside people’s homes and workplaces.Episode one will take a look at growing up black and British, and the differences in family culture.Episode two will focus on church and tradition – a key influence in black culture over the years. Guests explore the relationships between church-goers and leaders, and take a look at women in leadership.Episode three will look at health and well-being, as well as the important and highly discussed topic: education. The education and justice system for ethnic minorities has been a point of dispute for many years. We’ll hear from those who have seen the system change over the decades, as well as hear their personal first-hand experiences.Episode four will enter the world of music! Guests will shine a light on the entertainment industry and how it has evolved within the black British community.___________________________________________Host Sharlene says: “I love stories, and I love people. In this four-part documentary, I want you to go on a journey with me, hearing and experiencing stories past, present, and future from the various people who have at least these three things in common: they have a faith in Jesus, they are based in Britain, plus they have a high concentration of melanin!”