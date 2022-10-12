New series: Melanated Stories is broadcast throughout Black History Month on TBNUK.
Singer-songwriter Sharlene-Monique explores and celebrates stories from the black-British Christian community.LONDON, UK, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airing throughout October on TBNUK Mondays at 8pm, repeats Wednesdays at 10pm and Fridays at 6:30pm.
- Freeview channel 66, Sky TV channel 582
- Catch up on demand at watch.tbn.uk
- For extended bonus interviews, visit: youtube.com/tbnuktv
Presented by singer-songwriter Sharlene-Monique, she explores and celebrates stories from the black-British Christian community. The series features new weekly episodes on fundamental topics.
Guests include:
- Rachel Kerr, MOBO award-winner, and Grammy-nominated celebrity vocal coach and entrepreneur.
- Faith Child, MOBO and multi-award-winning rapper, presenter and one of the UK's top Contemporary Christian Artists.
- Bishop Dr Joe Aldred, responsible for Pentecostal and Multicultural Relations at Churches Together in England and Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy.
- Pastor Marjorie Esomowei, certified coach, trainer and speaker, who is also the co-pastor/ founder of Triumphant Church International,
- Claudine Reid MBE, award-winning business psychologist & social entrepreneur.
- Katrena Lawford, senior mental health social worker and counsellor.
_________________________________________
Join the conversation
The UK is currently open to conversations about race, and the experience of minorities. TBNUK will shed a wholesome light on culture, family, health, and more across Britain’s past, present, and future. Join the dialogue as we experience intimate conversations inside people’s homes and workplaces.
Episode one will take a look at growing up black and British, and the differences in family culture.
Episode two will focus on church and tradition – a key influence in black culture over the years. Guests explore the relationships between church-goers and leaders, and take a look at women in leadership.
Episode three will look at health and well-being, as well as the important and highly discussed topic: education. The education and justice system for ethnic minorities has been a point of dispute for many years. We’ll hear from those who have seen the system change over the decades, as well as hear their personal first-hand experiences.
Episode four will enter the world of music! Guests will shine a light on the entertainment industry and how it has evolved within the black British community.
___________________________________________
Host Sharlene says: “I love stories, and I love people. In this four-part documentary, I want you to go on a journey with me, hearing and experiencing stories past, present, and future from the various people who have at least these three things in common: they have a faith in Jesus, they are based in Britain, plus they have a high concentration of melanin!”
Graham Ormiston
TBNUK
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other