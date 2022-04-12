Submit Release
TBNUK Documentary Celebrates 50 Years of Graham Kendrick’s Worship Music

He’s the father of modern worship music with over 40 worship albums under his belt. ‘Celebrating 50 Years of Graham Kendrick’ airs on TBNUK this Good Friday.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, Graham Kendrick has written a multitude of well-loved worship songs that have spoken to people from all backgrounds, including ‘Shine Jesus Shine’, ‘God of the Poor’, ‘Knowing You Jesus’, ‘The Servant King’, and ‘Make Way’.

In this programme, Graham's family and friends (including headline worship artists and co-writers Noel Robinson, Martin Smith, and Sheila Walsh) discuss Graham’s ministry journey, how the ‘March for Jesus’ started and became a worldwide movement, and the impact that Graham Kendrick’s songwriting has had on countless people.

The documentary features original performances of brand new music from Graham Kendrick’s new EP, ‘Where It Began’. Worship leader Lucy Grimble joins Graham for the single ‘Four Days’, and gospel singer Lurine Cato MBE sings on a performance of ‘The Darkness’. Look out for the EP ‘Where It Began’ when it launches this Easter.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of Graham Kendrick’ is produced by TBNUK and premieres on Freeview TV channel 66 and Sky TV channel 582, at 7 PM GMT on Friday April 15th. The programme will be available to watch on-demand immediately afterwards.

