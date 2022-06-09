TBNUK Announces Summer Prize Draw, With Prizes Including a Sonos One and Vouchers for Odeon, Nandos, and Amazon
TBNUK, the UK's top Christian TV channel, are giving away a number of prizes in a draw at the end of June.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBNUK, the UK's top Christian TV channel, are giving away a number of prizes in a draw at the end of June, including:
1x Sonos One Bluetooth Speaker
1x VIP tour of the TBNUK London studios (with lunch for you and a friend)
2x £25 Odeon Gift Cards
2x £20 Nandos Gift Cards
10x £10 Amazon Gift Cards
10x £10 TBNUK Discount Vouchers
2x limited edition oversized TBNUK playing cards
1 of 3 books - 'Kings Cross', 'The Jesus I Never Knew', 'The Cross of Christ'.
For your chance to enter the competition, click here.
---
Terms and conditions
1. Our prize draw is organised by Governance Ministries - TBNUK, 226 Church Road, London NW10 9NR, registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales under number 1051780.
How to enter
2. Entries received after 30th June 2022 will not be accepted.
3. Our prize draws and competitions are free to enter and no purchase is necessary
4. TBNUK will not accept responsibility for entries that are lost, mislaid, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of any postal failure, equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind.
5. By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. If you have any questions, please contact info@tbnuk.org
6. TBNUK reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
Eligibility
7. Our prize draw is open to UK residents, except employees of TBNUK, or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw.
8. Entrants must be over 18.
9. Only one entry per person is permitted (with up to three chances to win, as per the entry instructions).
10. In entering, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win. TBNUK may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the prize draw or competition.
11. TBNUK reserves all rights to disqualify you if your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the prize draw.
The Draw
12. A winner will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer process within one month of the prize draw or competition ending.
13. The winner will receive details of the prize.
14. The winner will be notified by email or telephone (using details provided at entry) within 7 days of being chosen and must provide a postal address to claim their prize. If a winner does not respond to TBNUK within 14 days of being notified, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and TBNUK will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.
15. The prize will be sent to the winner within 14 days of responding to TBNUK.
16. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered. TBNUK reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the TBNUK's control makes it necessary to do so.
17. The decision of TBNUK regarding any aspect of the prize draw or competition is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
18. The winner’s name and county can be obtained by sending an email to info@tbnuk.org within 60 of days after the date of the closing date of the prize draw.
19. TBNUK reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend, or amend the promotion where it becomes necessary to do so.
Limitation of liability
20. Insofar as is permitted by law, TBNUK, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TBNUK, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Data protection and publicity
21. TBNUK is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy and will only use your personal information in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and the TBNUK Privacy Policy which is available on our website: https://www.tbnuk.org/terms-and-conditions
22. By entering, you agree that any personal information provided by you with your entry may be held and used by TBNUK to administer the competition.
Governing law
23. All our prize draws and competitions will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.
24. TBNUK reserves the right to update these Terms and Conditions from time to time and any updated version will be effective as soon as it is published on the website.
