SVN Vanguard Opens San Diego North County Office

The new SVN Vanguard office in North County San Diego will be an addition to the established offices in San Diego, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Los Angeles.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Vanguard announced Thursday the opening of a new office in San Diego's North county. This new office, located in Vista, California, will support the existing offices in San Diego, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Los Angeles. This new expansion will provide greater service area coverage to maximize client value.

SVN Vanguard offers commercial real estate sales and leasing, property management and maintenance services. Joe Bonin will be the North County office Managing Director and Tony Ying will provide Regional Manager support.

About SVN Vanguard

SVN Vanguard is an independently owned company that is part of the 200+ companies in the SVN global network. SVN Vanguard is one of largest companies in the SVN system and is currently ranked #3 globally. SVN Vanguard is a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. We believe geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value to our clients. Visit https://www.svnvanguardsd.com for more information.

