Media Advisory: Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group Symposium Availability

October 12, 2022

What: Media availability prior to Maryland Active Assailant Symposium

When: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 210 Holiday Court, Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Background: Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, leadership from Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems and Maryland State Police will host a day of informative discussion focused on prevention and intervention measures targeted at reducing acts of mass violence. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Peter Langman, a psychologist, author, and researcher with the National Threat Assessment Center of the United States Secret Service. Dr. Langman’s presentation will focus on the minds, lives, and warning signs of mass attackers.

Senator Katie Fry Hester, Delegate Stephanie Smith, Jennifer Corbin (Crisis Director, Anne Arundel Mental Health Agency), and Lt. Steve Thomas (Anne Arundel County Police Department) will have a panel discussion on State and local efforts focused on violence interruption and behavioral health interventions, moderated by Dr. Scott J. Romeika, Psy.D. Mr. Jordan Garza (Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships, U.S. Department of Homeland Security), Ms. Steffi Rapp (Office of Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Programs, U.S. Department of Justice).

Gary Richardson (Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth & Victim’s Services) will discuss State & federal grant opportunities and collaborative partnerships, moderated by Darren McGregor, MHS, MS, LCMFT (Maryland Behavioral Health Administration).

This symposium is funded by a grant with funds from the State Homeland Security Grant (U.S. Department of Homeland Security) to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

Availability: State, federal and local leadership and attendees will be available from 8:00am-8:30am. Media will also be able to record the welcome from Walter “Pete” Landon, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor/Homeland Security Advisor, and the opening remarks of Lt. Gov. Rutherford prior to the commencement of the keynote address.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov