On 10/02/2022, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received a report of an OUI/rolling domestic that was northbound from mile marker 25 in Kennebunk. The complainants, who were the parents of the victim, were trying to follow the vehicle. The vehicle departed at Exit 32. Cpl. Cropper located the vehicle on Rt. 35 in Lyman after the male operator forced the victim out of the vehicle on Alewive Rd in Kennebunk and then fled. Cpl. Cropper was assisted by Troop A and Tpr. Anstett, Troop G. The investigation was turned over to Tpr. Walp and Cpl. Sucy. The male was charged with OUI and Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault.

On 10/03/2022, Cpl. Ricci Cote was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of mile 49 southbound in Portland. While parked in the break down lane, his cruiser was struck by a passing empty tractor trailer unit. The sideswipe ripped off Cpl. Cote’s side mirror and damaged his driver’s door and front tire. There were no injuries. The crash was investigated by Sgt. Angela Porter. The operator of the tractor trailer unit was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of Motor Vehicle.

On 10/03/2022, Tr. Keim arrested Brittany Eastup (30) of Windham for Operating Under the Influence. She was reportedly all over the road and driving erratically. After testing above the legal limit, Eastup was also charged with Violation of Conditions of Release.

On 10/08/2022, Tr. Keim arrested Drew Mollica (34) of Gray. Mollica was involved in a crash in Cumberland, where he was reportedly driving over 100 mph, when he lost control of his vehicle and ran into the center guardrail. After running into the guardrail, he bounced off and struck a pickup that was going by. Mollica was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Driving to Endanger.