'His Child' Author, Featured Speaker at Trinity Health Expo, Chicago

Marcie Friesner, Educator, and Author, speaks to mental health decline and its impact on youth.

When the world around you throws you into survival mode, how do you rise above it?”
— Marcie Friesner
TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcie Friesner, Author of 'His Child' and Director of Salt and Light Academy, will speak on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Trinity Health Freedom Expo. She will outline mental health awareness through prevention, restoration, and stronger families. The title of her talk for the Trinity Health Expo is Freedom From Toxic Thoughts.

Marcie Friesner stated.."When the world around you throws you into survival mode, how do you rise above it?"

She provides seven practical steps through her shared experiences, insights from her devotional 'His Child,' and proven strategies for rising above circumstances and toxic thought patterns and into a life where thriving begins.

Seven steps from surviving to thriving:

1) Become a property manager. (You decide who you rent your head space to)

2) Think your way out of the impossible.

3) Practice positivity. (I’m possible)

4) Remember that even the impossible is possible with God. (I AM possible)

5) Take every thought captive.

6) Be content with taking the next step.

7) Walk in this new perspective. 


About: Marcie Friesner has committed her life to encourage, educating, and empowering others in a multifaceted career and ministry.

Marcie received her BSEd from Ohio Dominican University and has taught for over 29 years. She currently resides and serves in Swansboro, North Carolina, where she is the director of Salt and Light Academy (a faith-based educational setting for grades K-12) and is an ordained pastor serving TJ&#39;s (an outreach mission named after the biblical prophets Timothy and Jeremiah).

In addition to educating children, Marcie is certified in North Carolina as a Peer Support Specialist and is a catalyst of encouragement to people through all stages of life. With her emotional support mutt Willow by her side, she can be found serving human trafficking victims, loving and empowering women in recovery, and ministering to the needy in her local community and abroad. 

Marcie recently co-authored a 40-day devotional, 'His Child' with S.A. Moore and is continuing to use her gifts of writing and speaking to bring others closer to Jesus and encourage them to use God’s Word as a source of empowerment to walk through what life has brought to them. She is the mom of three young adults and enjoys playing piano, cake decorating, and iced chai lattes.

Her life verse can be found in Exodus 14:14, "My God will fight for you; you need only to be still."

Marcie Friesner, World Mental Health Day

