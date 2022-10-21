USA Windows and Doors is Now Offering No Payments for Two Years
USA Windows and Doors is Now Offering 24 Months of Same as Cash Financing
New Hurricane Windows and Doors Financing Plans for All Budgets”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast and left in its wake billions of dollars in property damage. Some of the homes and businesses most affected by the storm are those that did not have appropriately rated hurricane windows and doors for their area. Do not make the same mistake and leave your home or business unprotected from future storms. If a major hurricane is on the way, it may already be too late to protect your home and property. That is why USA Windows and Doors is now proud to offer the highest quality hurricane windows and doors with no payments for up to 24 months. This way everyone can afford to protect their property from future storms with brand-new hurricane-rated windows and doors.
— John Ashkenazi
USA Windows and Doors New Financing Options: No Payment for up to 24 Months - if your project qualifies, same-as-cash financing for up to two years.
Same-As-Cash Financing Up To 24 Months - this loan generates no interest charges if the entire loan balance is paid in full before the expiration of the promotional period. A 100% financing package may be available for eligible improvements. Repayment terms from 1 to 25 years are also available, depending on the size of the loan. For complete program details, talk with your USA Windows and Doors representative.
USA Windows and Doors offers a wealth of window and door options to protect your property from a major hurricane like Ian. Including state-of-the-art hurricane-rated impact windows, picture windows, double-hung windows, horizontal roller windows, and single-hung windows. As well as beautiful hurricane-rated impact doors, french doors, and sliding glass doors. To find out what the best hurricane windows and doors are for your home or business. Please call us today to schedule a free consultation with one of our associates. The meeting with our team is completely free and will provide you with vital information on the best way to hurricane-proof your home or business for the next major storm.
About USA Windows and Doors: USA Windows and Doors is a local and family-owned business, with over 42 years of experience, offering a wide variety of home improvement services with a focus on energy-efficient solutions like hurricane-rated impact windows and doors.
