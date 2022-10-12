ORAL ESSENTIALS PRESIDENT JOSHUA RIZACK APPEARED AT PARCEL FORUM ‘22

Rizak's Presentation Revealed How Leading Oral Health Care Brand Partnered with its 3PL to Design New Parcel Packaging While Reducing its Carbon Footprint

My hope is that attendees will take away information that they can use to eliminate hidden and unnecessary costs within their own supply chain and always be good stewards of the environment. ” — Lumineux Oral Essentials™ President & COO Joshua Rizack

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumineux Oral Essentials™ President & COO Joshua Rizack presented a session at the PARCEL Forum '22 today where he provided attendees with an overview of the how the growing company collaborated with its 3PL to design new parcel packaging that not only deliver an optimal customer experience but at the same time allowed the company to reduce its carbon footprint by eliminating packaging fillers, reducing corrugate size, and ultimately have smaller lighter boxes that take up less room in the truck.

"As a result of the increasing demand for products we were faced with supply chain issues that impacted our bottom line," said Rizack. "In this session I was able to share how we came up with solutions that were efficient for our business while being conscious of the environment. My hope is that attendees will take away information that they can use to eliminate hidden and unnecessary costs within their own supply chain and always be good stewards of the environment. "

Since starting his work with Lumineux in 2019, Rizack has guided the company to increase its sales by 15x and implemented a strong supply chain that effectively supported its growth during the global pandemic

Held October 10-12, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago, PARCEL Forum is the essential event for shipping professionals that serve the e-commerce and business-to-business sectors. As in the past, this year's conference will also host the fall meetings of both the Package Shippers Association and the International Mailers Advisory Group.

Details on Rizack's session included:

• How Oral Essentials navigated their supply chain challenges and SCA led the solution to the business

• Leveraging 3PL services to manage the end-to-end supply chain

• Real-world tips to strategically reduce package size and weight, optimize dimensions, balance environmental needs and "wow" the customer experience

• Reduce Packaging Size for optimal product fit

• Reduce unnecessary packaging materials

• Have great branding and customer experience

About Lumineux

Founded in Beverly Hills, CA in 2014, by Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, Lumineux works above and beyond oral care by providing products made with purposeful and uncompromising ingredients that are clinically proven to clean, freshen and whiten as well as the other guys, without the harm. You can find Lumineux products in fine retailers everywhere, and online in the US, Canada, and the UK. Above and beyond oral care, moral care. ™

For more information about the Lumineux difference, to find retailers in your area or to purchase the products online, visit Lumineuxhealth.com or call 1-888-773-5273. Or follow @Lumineuxhealth on Instagram.

